Like many folks in daytime, Robert Scott Wilson, now playing Alexander Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives, was caught off guard a bit when news that the 57-year-old soap opera was moving from NBC to streaming service the Peacock on Monday, September 12. However, Wilson knows something about soaps in the digital world. He was part of the All My Children revival that aired briefly in 2013 on The Online Network and Hulu.

The quotable actor sat down with TV Insider to chat about why he feels the timing is right for DAYS to switch to streaming, the creative opportunities streaming will provide, and some scoop on his new character – Alexander Kiriakis.

What did you think when you heard the news about DAYS moving to Peacock?

Robert Scott Wilson: The initial news was a little bit jarring because it was so abrupt. I knew that it was in the works and that it was just a matter of time. But the overall idea of it, I knew was coming. The producers talked to us and that made us feel so much better. Ultimately, this is going to open up opportunity. We have a show with so much history and integrity and now we’re going into this new world that’s been going on for some time.

How do you feel things are different now than in 2013 when All My Children was revived on streaming platforms The Online Network and Hulu?

Being on AMC [as Pete Courtlandt] was me getting my ‘soap degree.’ I was so green to that world. We started off great. I was nervous and it was this whole new platform. I had never gone to a network upfronts. [Streaming] was already catching a wave back then but it wasn’t around long enough. That’s not what stopped us. The production company did a fine job of marketing. We had two billboards on Sunset Blvd.

One read ‘You Took My Children I Want Them Back.’ Brilliant.

I couldn’t believe that. When you have seen a billboard with an ad for a soap opera on it? They were getting commercials and ads in the back of TV Guide [Magazine]. There was an excitement. They had a firm grasp on how to bring it. We were doing it but there were other issues…With DAYS, imagine if the news had come that the show was just done? The news came out and said we are not done. We have a breath of fresh air. Come and watch us over here.

A lot of initial comments were from fans understandably saying they didn’t want to pay $4.99 a month for DAYS but now, it’s $1.99 a month and $19.99 for an entire year. Plus, you get not only DAYS but all the Peacock programming.

It’s fantastic. That’s the thing – you’re getting so much in addition to DAYS; this platform with incredible content and a library of old and new TV and in better quality. We have new cameras at the studio. It’s a new product. You’re not just paying to watch DAYS on a website. It’s a platform filled with content you’re going to watch. I had buddies doing a show on Paramount+. I bought it and now, I get that show and all these others.

It’s all at your fingertips. You pick out the path you want. To top it off, you get to watch the show when you want and where. If you watch on your DVR now and there’s been a pre-emption of some sort, then you get whatever that programming was on your DVR.

AMC pushed the envelope with a graphic sex scene with your character. Made headlines.

Oh, yeah. That was wild.

You’ve talked about what you do to keep in shape so you may be called upon to show even more or do more – if the show goes in that direction. What’s your take on streaming pushing boundaries in terms of language and sex scenes?

Do it when the story calls for it. It has to be story and/or character-driven. Definitely only when it’s called for. Don’t do it just to do it. Do it if it brings value in a tasteful way. The show has a rich history with integrity and that’s not to be strayed from. At the same time, there’s value in being able to loosen the boundaries. I don’t think I’ll be dropping [expletives] but maybe the show could be more raw. Again, this is about opportunity. Ron [Carlivati, head writer] has written some awesome stuff for me. He’s a great dude and a great writer. I know they recognize that.

What’s helped with the transformation from Ben Weston, the role you played for years, to Alex Kiriakis? You’re working with new actors.

Yeah. That definitely helps. I love working with new people I’ve shared moments with John Aniston [Victor] and Suzanne Rogers [Maggie] but the relationship with Alex and [his brother] Sonny [Zach Tinker] is new. I was nervous in the best way possible and hadn’t been in a long time when I first began. [Actors switching roles on the same show] has been done with big names in daytime. However, I think this is the record for turnaround time. This was like 10 days! People weren’t even caught up on shows and I was back [as Alex].

I love Ben and I loved playing him – he was a success. I knew there are some diehard fans of his. I hope those same fans value me as an actor and know that this opportunity to play someone new has been one of the greatest compliments and blessings I’ve ever received. I knew this was going to work. It’s a whole different thing and it’s been great.

Ben and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) were a super couple from practically their first scene but Alex doesn’t yet have an OTP (One True Pairing), does he?

Alex is quite the playboy. I knew from the beginning that the show wasn’t going to jam him with someone immediately and have this instant love story. That needs to be slow-burned. Alex isn’t a serial killer [like Ben] but he’s a ‘serial playboy and businessman.’ He’s done things that have to be undone over time. Eventually, someone will catch his eye and make him want to change his ways. If he gets hurt, he’ll get back to what he knows. He’s been having fun since he came back to Salem but nothing’s developed too much yet. Abigail Klein is great as Stephanie. There’s a good dynamic there but I think they’re figuring out where they’re going. I’ve learned to trust the process. We’re up for watching Alex finding his way.

Days of our Lives, Streaming now, Peacock