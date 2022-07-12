70 Actors Who Could Win for the First Time at the 2022 Emmys

No matter who takes home gold at the 2022 Emmys, we’re going to have a lot of first-time winners on TV’s biggest night.

The nominations have been announced, with Succession leading all shows with 25, followed by Ted Lasso and The White Lotus with 20 and Hacks and Only Murders in the Building with 17. And when you take a look at the acting categories alone, there are a whopping 70 stars who could win for the first time. (Sydney Sweeney and Harriet Walter both are nominated twice.)

Read on for all the first-time nominees and past nominees who have yet to win (with their nominations to date) in the acting categories.

First-Time Nominees

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus (Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie)

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (Lead Actress in a Comedy Series)

Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live (Guest Actor in a Comedy Series)

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie)

Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus (Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie)

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick (Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie)

Colman Domingo, Euphoria (Guest Actor in a Drama Series)

Elle Fanning, The Great (Lead Actress in a Comedy Series)

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven (Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie)

Park Hae-soo, Squid Game (Supporting Actor in a Drama Series)

Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks (Guest Actor in a Comedy Series)

Nicholas Hoult, The Great (Lead Actor in a Comedy Series)

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game (Supporting Actress in a Drama Series)

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage (Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie)

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series)

Lily James, Pam & Tommy (Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie)

Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso (Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series)

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game (Lead Actor in a Drama Series)

Martha Kelly, Euphoria (Guest Actress in a Drama Series)

Jake Lacy, The White Lotus (Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie)

James Lance, Ted Lasso (Guest Actor in a Comedy Series)

Sanaa Lathan, Succession (Guest Actress in a Drama Series)

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets (Lead Actress in a Drama Series)

Christopher McDonald, Hacks (Guest Actor in a Comedy Series)

Arian Moayed, Succession (Guest Actor in a Drama Series)

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso (Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series)

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven (Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie)

Tom Pelphrey, Ozark (Guest Actor in a Drama Series)

Will Poulter, Dopesick (Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie)

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary (Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series)

Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso (Guest Actor in a Comedy Series)

Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick (Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie)

Adam Scott, Severance (Lead Actor in a Drama Series)

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul (Supporting Actress in a Drama Series)

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout (Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie)

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession (Supporting Actress in a Drama Series)

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy (Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie)

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria (Supporting Actress in a Drama Series) and The White Lotus (Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie)

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary (Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series)

Lee You-mi, Squid Game (Guest Actress in a Drama Series)

Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game (Supporting Actor in a Drama Series)

Steve Zahn, The White Lotus (Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie)

Past Nominees Who Could Win for the First Time

Jane Adams, Hacks (Guest Actress in a Comedy Series) (2 nominations)

Nicholas Braun, Succession (Supporting Actor in a Drama Series) (2 nominations)

Connie Britton, The White Lotus (Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie) (5 nominations)

Adrien Brody, Succession (Guest Actor in a Drama Series) (3 nominations)

Anthony Carrigan, Barry (Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series) (2 nominations)

Kieran Culkin, Succession (Supporting Actor in a Drama Series) (2 nominations)

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant (Lead Actress in a Comedy Series) (3 nominations)

Hope Davis, Succession (Guest Actress in a Drama Series) (3 nominations)

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series) (2 nominations)

Colin Firth, The Staircase (Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie) (2 nominations)

Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show (Guest Actress in a Drama Series) (3 nominations)

Michael Keaton, Dopesick (Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie) (2 nominations)

Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building (Guest Actor in a Comedy Series) (7 nominations)

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession (Supporting Actor in a Drama Series) (2 nominations)

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso (Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series) (2 nominations)

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve (Lead Actress in a Drama Series) (13 nominations)

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks (Guest Actress in a Comedy Series) (2 nominations)

Margaret Qualley, Maid (Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie) (2 nominations)

Issa Rae, Insecure (Lead Actress in a Comedy Series) (7 nominations)

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets (Supporting Actress in a Drama Series) (2 nominations)

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy (Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie) (3 nominations)

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus (Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie) (2 nominations)

Sarah Snook, Succession (Supporting Actress in a Drama Series) (2 nominations)

Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick (Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie) (2 nominations)

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso (Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series) (2 nominations)

Christopher Walken, Severance (Supporting Actor in a Drama Series) (2 nominations)

Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso (Guest Actress in a Comedy Series) and Succession (Guest Actress in a Drama Series) (3 nominations)

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live (Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series) (3 nominations)