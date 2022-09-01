‘Jeopardy!’ Bosses Tease Season 39 Plans & Reveal Alex Trebek Tribute

Jeopardy! is gearing up for a strong Season 39 lineup this fall and the team behind the fan-favorite game show has big plans in the works, including a special episode to mark the second anniversary of Alex Trebek’s death.

In the latest Inside Jeopardy! podcast, executive producer Michael Davies and producer Sarah Whitcomb Foss offer a peek into what’s on the horizon. The pair reveal that filming is well under way for Season 39, and Davies and Whitcomb Foss teased that 25 episodes are already in the can.

‘It’s a very exciting period coming up,’ declares Davies.

As they prepare for the Second Chance Tournament, Tournament of Champions, and an Election Day plan, Davis promises fans can look forward to something “really tremendous.” The Election Day episode happens to fall on November 8, coinciding with the second anniversary of former host Alex Trebek‘s death.

Davies and Whitcomb Foss promise that the installment will pay tribute to the beloved figure.

“Overall we owe him a fantastic episode of Jeopardy on that day,” says Davies. “It may well break the internet. I don’t want to give too much away.”

Among other things coming down the pike for the show is new formatting for ABC‘s primetime Celebrity Jeopardy! which Davies notes will include some test tweaking.

In the episode, Whitcomb Foss speaks with official hosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik who are addressing their new positions. “It’s very exciting and especially exciting to get to share this honor and this platform with Ken who is such a legend and it’s very exciting, it’s overwhelming but in a really good way,” Bialik marveled.

“I’m just such a fan of the show, to this day, I feel like a fan, I wouldn’t be the person I am without all the Jeopardy!,” Jennings said of his feelings towards the new gig. “I watched as a kid, and then, of course, it changed my life in a big way 20 years ago, it’s just an honor to be associated with the show in any way, and now with Mayim double the perks.”

As for what viewers can expect from the Tournament of Champions that will feature the likes of Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, and more, Davies teases, “I think the tournament format will change a little bit year to year.” As for the Wild Card function, Davies reveals he was inspired by the G.O.A.T. Tournament. “It just worked out this year,” he points out.

As for any unused clues, questions, or content, there are plans for what can be done. Find out what they are by listening to the podcast, and stay tuned for Jeopardy!‘s Season 29 arrival this fall.

