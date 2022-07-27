Jeopardy! executive producer Michael Davies has made it official: Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik will continue to host the trivia game show moving forward. They began splitting hosting duties during the search for a permanent host, which began following Alex Trebek’s death in 2020.

“The fact is, we have so much Jeopardy! to make, and so many plans for the future, that we always knew we would need multiple hosts for the franchise and we are just so grateful that Mayim and Ken stepped in and stepped up to put the show in a position to succeed,” Davies wrote in a memo.

“In Mayim and Ken, we have two outstanding hosts at the beginning of their Jeopardy! hosting careers who connect with their own unique fanbases, new fans, and the traditional Jeopardy! viewer,” he continued before detailing how they’ll be splitting hosting duties and ruling out that they’ll “flip flop the hosts constantly.” In fact, they’ll be keeping viewers informed of the hosting schedule.

For now, we know that Jennings will be the one to kick off Season 39 in September, as well as host the inaugural Second Chance competition, and the heavily anticipated Tournament of Champions featuring Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach, Ryan Long, and many, many more. He’ll host through December. Bialik will be hosting primetime’s Celebrity Jeopardy! on ABC, then take over the regular show from Jennings in January. According to Davies, “the current plan is to have her host a couple of new tournaments as well as the Jeopardy! National College Championship and as many weeks as she can manage with her other primetime commitment to Call Me Kat.”

Davies also revealed that beginning on August 1, six weeks of reruns will feature episodes handpicked by the producers with their closest games, super-champions, and some of the people who will be announced as part of the inaugural Second Chance competition. The contestants returning for that Second Chance competition will be announced on the August 1 Inside Jeopardy! podcast.