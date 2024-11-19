The Doctor Is In For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

General Hospital‘s Lulu Spencer (Alexa Havins Bruening) just woke up from her coma and found herself surrounded by her loved ones. But one pivotal person in her life was missing: her father, Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary). With almost the entire Spencer clan back together, Luke’s absence is glaring.

Lucky Spencer (Jonathan Jackson) recently returned to Port Charles after nearly a decade. Genie Francis, who originated the role of Laura Spencer and has appeared as the character on and off for decades, has been seen regularly on the soap since 2015. Lulu had been comatose since 2020 after being seriously injured in an explosion at the Floating Rib restaurant.

So it’s been a while since the majority of the Spencer family has all been in Port Charles. But now that we have so many Spencers together again, could it be possible that Luke returns?

Well, it’s certainly possible. Anything can happen in soap world. In 2022, fans learned that Luke died in a cable car accident in Austria. Geary had left the series years earlier in 2015 after 37 years on the soap. At the time, the Daytime Emmy-winning actor revealed the season behind his exit.

“I really don’t want to die, collapsing in a heap, on that GH set one day. That wouldn’t be too poetic,” he told TV Insider. “In fact, it would be poetically incorrect. I have another life and I want time to explore it. Ever since I discovered Amsterdam and made it my home, I have found my artistic and social fulfillment there.”

Amsterdam is currently where the 77-year-old actor resides. He did return for a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo in 2017. His former costar Kelly Monaco recently traveled to the European country for a visit with Geary.

We never saw Luke’s dead body, so we don’t truly believe he’s gone for good. Maybe he’s been spending years in hiding to protect his family back home, and when he learns about Lulu, he races back to Port Charles. If there was ever a time for another Luke Spencer adventure, now is the time. Give longtime General Hospital viewers the family reunion we crave.

Do you think Geary should return as Luke Spencer? Vote in the poll, and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

