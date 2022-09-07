Fox is putting 16 celebrities through some tough challenges in its newest series.

The network announced the ultimate celebrity social experiment, Special Forces: The Ultimate Test (working title), will premiere in January 2023. The series will put the celebrity recruits through some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the actual Special Forces selection process. There are no votes or eliminations. See the recruits and directing staff in the photos above and below.

The 16 recruits are: former NFL player Danny Amendola; Melanie Brown MBE (a.k.a. Mel B) of the Spice Girls; former Bachelorette Hannah Brown; chef Tyler Florence; television personality Kate Gosselin; NBA player Dwight Howard; singer Montell Jordan; freeskier Gus Kenworthy; Olympic gold medalist Nastia Liukin; Olympic gold medalist Carli Lloyd; actress Beverley Mitchell; Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Kenya Moore; former MLB player Mike Piazza; Dr. Drew Pinsky; former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci; and actress and singer-songwriter Jamie Lynn Spears.

These celebrities will take on, and try to survive, demanding training exercises led by Directing Staff (DS) agents Rudy Reyes, Mark “Billy” Billingham, Jason “Foxy” Fox, and Remi Adeleke, an elite team of ex-special forces operatives. With no eliminations, recruits only leave when they’ve given up on their own accord, through failure or potential injury, or by force from the DS. The series is described as “the ultimate test of their physical, mental and emotional resilience — revealing the celebrities’ deepest and truest character. Who will quit, who will survive?”

“Special Forces: The Ultimate Test puts celebrities you know and love through the most pure and authentic test of endurance that I have ever seen. In many ways, it is more about mental strength than physical strength,” Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, said in a statement. “It’s an eye-opening glimpse into the most intense training in the world and gives a taste of the grit and bravery our armed forces show on a daily basis, which was a life-changing experience for these celebrities.”

The series is produced by Minnow Films. Sophie Leonard, Alicia Kerr, and Becky Clarke serve as executive producers.

Special Forces: The Ultimate Test, Series Premiere, January 2023, Fox