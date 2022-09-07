Scary Movie Moments, Pizza Party, Kenan Visits ‘Archer,’ Marc Maron on ‘Dogs,’ An ‘Abbott’ Mini-Marathon

Relive the scary scenes that made you jump in Shudder’s The 101 Scariest Movie Moments of All Time. Netflix’s Chef’s Table franchise travels the world to savor high-end pizza. Notable guest stars include Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson as a guest voice on Archer and Marc Maron as the manager of a juvenile group home on Reservation Dogs. ABC airs a two-hour block of Emmy-nominated comedy Abbott Elementary.

Everett Collection

101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of All Time

Series Premiere

Lists are meant to be argued over, and I would quibble with the low (as in high number) placement of a few entries in the first installment of this entertaining eight-part celebration of iconic scenes and sequences from some of cinema’s most influential horror classics. Unlike some more flippant list shows, this is often an illuminating discussion of the mechanics of suspense, with insights from scholars and other expert enthusiasts, plus commentary from pros including Joe Dante, Greg Nicotero, Tom Holland, Mike Flanagan and Ernest Dickerson. The first episode covers entries numbered 101 through 89, and while I wouldn’t want to give too much away, it’s worth noting that you’ll discover how Dan Curtis’s TV-movie Trilogy of Terror influenced the making of the first Chucky movie, Child’s Play. If you’re a fan of the genre, you’ll probably find a few new movies (including international picks) to add to your must-see list. Even exceptional TV-movies and miniseries are fair game.

Netflix

Chef’s Table: Pizza

Series Premiere

“Pizza is an art.” This assertion is the delectable thread running through all six episodes of the latest iteration of the Emmy-winning foodie franchise, not to be watched on an empty stomach. From Japan to America to, of course, Italy, the series profiles pizza masters whose passion for elevating the basic pie has earned them acclaim and fame. Those telling their inspiring and mouth-watering stories include Rome’s Gabriele Bonci and Franco Pepe from Caiazzo in Italy, Kyoto’s Yoshihiro Imai and closer to home, Sarah Minnick from Portland, Oregon, Chris Bianco from Phoenix and Ann Kim from Minneapolis.

FXX

Archer

10/9c

Kenan Thompson moonlights from Saturday Night Live to provide the guest voice of “The Broker,” a much-sought-after and targeted operative who Lana (Aisha Tyler) and a reluctant Archer (H. Jon Benjamin) are tasked to bring in and protect from rival gangs. One complication: The mission takes place on Saturday, which is not allowed to be anyone’s day off. (Archer: “I’m too hung over for subterfuge.”) Another: Lana had planned to spend the day with her (and Archer’s) daughter, who gets caught up in the action during a violent office showdown.

Shane Brown/FX

Reservation Dogs

GLOW’s Marc Maron is terrific as the (what else) curmudgeonly overseer of a juvenile-detention group home where a perplexed Cheese (Lane Factor) is sent when his Uncle Charley is busted. Dogs’ barbed but gentle humanism is in full force as the disoriented Cheese struggles to make connections, despite talking like (in one roommate’s words) “you reading from a white girl’s Instagram.” Naturally, his fellow dogs start plotting to break Cheese out.

ABC

Abbott Elementary

8/7c

Winner last weekend of a well-deserved Creative Arts Emmy for casting, the breakout comedy set at an underfunded Philadelphia public school airs a four-episode block of episodes from its superb first season, spotlighting one of TV’s very best ensembles. The first, “Step Class,” is an especially strong showcase for star/creator Quinta Brunson (Janine) and fellow nominee Janelle Jones as outrageous principal Ava, who team up and clash while teaching an afterschool step class. Other episodes include an Open House night, the disruption caused by the online trend of “desking,” and another big episode for Jones when the staff rallies behind Ava when she goes before the Superintendent to keep precious funds from being pulled from Abbott.

Inside Wednesday TV: