Ink Master is officially returning for Season 14 on Wednesday, September 7 with Joel Madden set to host.

Ink Master Season 14 will drop exclusively on Paramount+, the streamer announced Friday, August 5, and the Good Charlotte lead singer, entrepreneur, and culture enthusiast will be joined by Season 8 winner Ryan Ashley, celebrity tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado, and industry veteran Ami James as judges.

In the new season of Ink Master, legendary fan-favorite artists return to compete in the ultimate tattoo competition. The artists will battle it out and face some of the biggest, most exciting, and epic challenges seen in the history of the competition, all for the biggest grand prize yet: $250,000 and the title of “Ink Master.” Former host Dave Navarro returns to the series as the “Master of Chaos,” introducing crazy twists and game-changing bombs to the competition.

The contestants will need to prove they possess the high-level skills that set an Ink Master apart: composition, precision, color theory, finesse, stamina, and endurance. With stakes higher than they’ve ever been, a single misstep could send them home and, in the end, only one artist will walk away with the title.

Ashley was the first woman to win Ink Master. Hurtado is one of the world’s best color realism artists, and James is a well-known Japanese tattoo specialist and entrepreneur with nearly 30 years of experience under his belt.

Ink Master Season 14 will consist of 10 episodes. The competition series is executive produced by Glenda Hersh, Steven Weinstock, and Andrea Richter. Benjamin Hurvitz, Jessica Zalkind, and Tim Palazzola also serve as executive producers with Donny Hugo Herran as executive in charge of production for MTV Entertainment Studios. Ink Master is a production of MTV Entertainment Studios and Truly Original.

All 13 seasons of Ink Master are streaming now on Paramount+, in addition to spinoff competition series Ink Master: Redemption and Ink Master: Angels.

Ink Master, Season 14 Premiere, Wednesday, September 7, Paramount+