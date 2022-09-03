The first trailer for The Good Doctor Season 6 is finally here, and Dr. Audrey Lim (Christina Chang) may not be the only one we need to be worried about!

Even though the new video (which you can watch below) begins with a happy look at newlyweds Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and Lea Dilallo (Paige Spara) sharing a romantic dance on the roof of the hospital, things then take a frightening turn. Owen (Villanueva’s abusive and awful ex-boyfriend, who pretended to be a flower delivery man to get into St. Bonaventure and stabbed Lim and the nurse) holds several people hostage, and among them: Dr. Morgan Reznick (Fiona Gubelmann) and Dr. Asher Wolke (Noah Galvin). Lea begs her new husband not to go downstairs, but Shaun argues, “Dr. Lim may need my help.”

The ABC medical drama also stars Hill Harper (Dr. Marcus Andrews), Will Yun Lee (Dr. Alex Park), Richard Schiff (Dr. Aaron Glassman), and Bria Samoné Henderson (Dr. Jordan Allen).

Season 5 ended with Lim being stabbed and bleeding out while everyone celebrated Shaun and Lea’s wedding, but fortunately, it sounds like we don’t have to be too worried about her dying.

Still, while we may be waiting to find out what means for Lim — and now how this hostage situation glimpsed in the promo ends — we do know that Season 6 will include two new interns played by Brandon Larracuente and Savannah Welch. Plus, an episode will serve as a backdoor pilot for a potential spinoff, The Good Lawyer.

The Good Doctor, Season 6 Premiere, Monday, October 3, 10/9c, ABC