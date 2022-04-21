‘The Good Doctor’: Meet the New Interns for Season 6

The Good Doctor Season 6 is adding two new interns to the St. Bonaventure staff. Brandon Larracuente (Party of Five, 13 Reasons Why) and Savannah Welch (Titans) will join the ABC medical drama in major recurring roles for the 2022-2023 season. (The series was renewed in March.)

Larracuente and Welch will play characters named Danny and Danni, short for Daniel and Danica. They’ll be introduced at the beginning of The Good Doctor Season 6 with the possibility to be bumped up to series regulars in the future, Deadline reports.

Daniel will charm the hospital staff while keeping his personal life a mystery, and he’ll show an interest in “somewhat controversial alternative medicine.” Danica is an Annapolis graduate who went through medical school in the Navy, making her competitive, charismatic, and “ethical to a fault.” Despite her military background, Danni will have no qualms going against authority.

Before their Good Doctor debuts, Larracuente starred as Emilio Acosta in Freeform‘s Party of Five, Kyle Chandler‘s son in Netflix‘s Bloodline, and Jeff Atkins in 13 Reasons Why. Welch played Barbara Gordon in HBO Max‘s Titans and Dawn in one episode of History‘s military drama Six.

Freddie Highmore leads the cast as Dr. Shaun Murphy in the medical drama, currently airing its fifth season. It also stars Hill Harper (Dr. Marcus Andrews), Richard Schiff (Dr. Aaron Glassman), Christina Chang (Dr. Audrey Lim), Fiona Gubelmann (Dr. Morgan Reznick), Will Yun Lee (Dr. Alex Park), Noah Galvin (Dr. Asher Wolke), and Bria Samone Henderson (Dr. Jordan Allen). Antonia Thomas is set to return for a couple episodes as Dr. Claire Browne, and Hollis Jane Andrews joined the Season 5 cast in a recurring role.

The Good Doctor Season 5 finale will air Monday, May 16 at 10/9c on ABC.

The Good Doctor, Season 6 Premiere, TBA, ABC