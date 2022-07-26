8 TV Characters in Jeopardy Going Into Fall Season

Is there any better (or more frustrating) way to end a season than with a character’s life in the balance? It usually makes for an exciting finale and leaves us wondering if we’re about to say goodbye to someone.

Such was true this past spring, and as we wait for the fall 2022 season to begin, we’re taking a look at the characters whose lives we’re worried about right now. After all, two Chicago Med doctors are in a fire, two Fire lieutenants have no idea of the danger lurking outside on their wedding night, The Equalizer and Walker ended their seasons with kidnappings, a doctor is bleeding out on The Good Doctor, and an NCIS agent has no idea the trouble he may be in.

Scroll down as we take a look at those characters in jeopardy. (Note: We’re taking a look at those in more immediate danger, ruling out everyone on La Brea facing the unknown in different time periods and Bruce Greenwood’s Dr. Randolph Bell on The Resident with the uncertainty surrounding his MS. It also only includes series regulars, taking Riley Voelkel’s Jo out of the equation on Med as well as Elfina Luk’s Nurse Villanueva on The Good Doctor. And this list only includes fall TV shows, so James Roday Rodriguez’s Gary, after his cancer diagnosis, on A Million Little Things doesn’t qualify either.)