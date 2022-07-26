8 TV Characters in Jeopardy Going Into Fall Season

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
NCIS, Chicago Fire, Walkere
CBS; Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC; The CW

Is there any better (or more frustrating) way to end a season than with a character’s life in the balance? It usually makes for an exciting finale and leaves us wondering if we’re about to say goodbye to someone.

Such was true this past spring, and as we wait for the fall 2022 season to begin, we’re taking a look at the characters whose lives we’re worried about right now. After all, two Chicago Med doctors are in a fire, two Fire lieutenants have no idea of the danger lurking outside on their wedding night, The Equalizer and Walker ended their seasons with kidnappings, a doctor is bleeding out on The Good Doctor, and an NCIS agent has no idea the trouble he may be in.

13 Couples to Keep an Eye on Next SeasonSee Also

13 Couples to Keep an Eye on Next Season

From an upcoming wedding to potential reunions and what sounds like an impending breakup.

Scroll down as we take a look at those characters in jeopardy. (Note: We’re taking a look at those in more immediate danger, ruling out everyone on La Brea facing the unknown in different time periods and Bruce Greenwood’s Dr. Randolph Bell on The Resident with the uncertainty surrounding his MS. It also only includes series regulars, taking Riley Voelkel’s Jo out of the equation on Med as well as Elfina Luk’s Nurse Villanueva on The Good Doctor. And this list only includes fall TV shows, so James Roday Rodriguez’s Gary, after his cancer diagnosis, on A Million Little Things doesn’t qualify either.)

Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide in Chicago Fire
Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

Lieutenant Stella Kidd & Lieutenant Kelly Severide, Chicago Fire

It seemed that Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) might not make it down the aisle in the finale, with the former planning to testify in a drug case and getting attacked as a result. Then it looked like the target of the investigation shut down his Chicago operation and skipped town, so they were lulled into a false sense of security … only for someone to pull up outside the cabin as the couple began their honeymoon at the end of the episode. Something tells us that whoever’s driving (is it Campbell, looking to get the job done himself?) isn’t going to just sit out there for long without doing something. We can’t see Fire killing off either Severide or Kidd right after they (finally) got married, but we can’t rule out an injury, perhaps a serious one, either.

Nick Gehlfuss, Guy Lockard in Chicago Med
NBC

Dr. Will Halstead & Dr. Dylan Scott, Chicago Med

Near the end of the season, Dylan (Guy Lockard) got caught up in undercover cop Jo’s case. She hid out in Will’s (Nick Gehlfuss) building as she prepared to leave town and entrusted Dylan with everything she had to help identify a dirty cop. But when Dylan went to see Jo before she left, they were interrupted by a smoke alarm going off — and before they could evacuate, one of the men who was part of her undercover op burst into the apartment with a gun. When Dylan fought him for control of the weapon, it went off, leaving the other guy bleeding. With Jo going ahead, Dylan and Will were trying to get the injured man to safety when they found themselves surrounded by fire. Will they both survive (and without serious burns)?

Queen Latifah in The Equalizer
CBS

Robyn McCall, The Equalizer

The CBS drama left Robyn (Queen Latifah) likely in some serious danger. As the finale ended, an SVU T-boned her car — her daughter Delilah (Laya DeLeon Hayes) and Vi (Lorraine Toussaint) were with her — and she was kidnapped. Chances are Quinn (Chris Vance) was behind it, though you never know with Robyn’s past. While we know she won’t die — The Equalizer has been renewed through Season 4 already — we are worried about what could happen to her while she’s being held.

Christina Chang in The Good Doctor
ABC

Dr. Audrey Lim, The Good Doctor

A celebration — Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and Lea Dilallo’s wedding (Paige Spara) — was going on as the finale ended while only a few floors below, Dr. Audrey Lim (Christina Chang) and Nurse Villanueva (Elfina Luk) were bleeding out after getting stabbed by the nurse’s ex Owen (Terry Chen). Will anyone find them in time? And even if someone does, how long might the recovery be?

Gary Cole in NCIS
CBS

Special Agent Alden Parker, NCIS

The most dangerous situation might be the one you don’t know you’re in, and such is the case for Alden Parker (Gary Cole). The new Big Bad, the Raven, has framed him for murder, and he ended the season on the run with his ex-wife, Vivian (Teri Polo) … who is somehow involved, texting someone, “It’s done. I have him.” How exactly does she factor into this? Could she be the Raven? What kind of danger might she be leading Parker into as he trusts the wrong person?

Jared Padalecki in Walker
The CW

Cordell Walker, Walker

At first, it looked like the season might end on a high note, with Cordell (Jared Padalecki), Liam (Keegan Allen), and Trey (Jeff Pierre) having fun racing. But after Cordell took off first, getting a head start, the other men lost him on the trail and found his daughter Stella (Violet Brinson) waiting at the finish line, but he was nowhere to be found. Viewers know he’s been kidnapped, and he was last seen tied up in the back of a van. Who has him? How hurt will he be before he’s rescued or he escapes?

Chicago Fire

Chicago Med

NCIS

The Equalizer (2021)

The Good Doctor

Walker

Christina Chang

Gary Cole

Jared Padalecki

Miranda Rae Mayo

Nick Gehlfuss

Queen Latifah

Taylor Kinney