Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween 2022 Lineup: ‘Hocus Pocus,’ ‘Get Out’ & More

Meaghan Darwish
Freeform 31 Nights of Halloween Beetlejuice, Hocus Pocus, Get Out
© Warner Brothers /courtesy Everett Collection; Everett Collection; ©Universal Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection
Beetlejuice, Hocus Pocus, and Get Out

Freeform‘s annual 31 Nights of Halloween event officially has its 2022 lineup, and the network has released its schedule of spooky fan favorites and festive fresh titles for its month of All Hallow’s Eve-themed programming.

Grab your popcorn and obligatory candies, and settle in for a scary selection of films that include classics like Ghostbusters, Halloweentown, and Hocus Pocus as well as newer classics like Get Out and A Quiet Place, among others. Below, we’re breaking down the month-long lineup running October 1 through 31.

Check out the trailer for the programming slate, below, along with a day-by-day breakdown.

edward scissorhands johnny depp

Edward Scissorhands (Credit: 20th Century Fox Film Corp./courtesy Everett Collection)

Saturday, October 1

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Edward Scissorhands
9:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Witches (1990)
11:20 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
1:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania
5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2
7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice
11:30 p.m. EDT/ PDT – Ghostbusters (1984)

Sunday, October 2

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Witches (1990)
9:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
10:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown
12:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania
2:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2
4:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent
6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice
8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
10:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (2016)

Monday, October 3

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992) – Freeform Premiere
3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (1984)
5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters II
8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (2016)
12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Tuesday, October 4

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (1984)
2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters II
4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Edward Scissorhands
7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb

Hocus Pocus Kathy Najimy Bette Midler Sarah Jesscia Parker

Hocus Pocus (Credit: © Buena Vista/courtesy Everett Collection)

Wednesday, October 5

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb
2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Madagascar
4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvaniav
6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2
8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Thursday, October 6

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Madagascar
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania
3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2
5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After
7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Friday, October 7

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Scared Shrekless
11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After
1:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2

Saturday, October 8

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
8:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2
10:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
12:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (1984)
2:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters II
5:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice
7:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
9:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent
11:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Beetlejuice Michael Keaton

Beetlejuice (Credit: Everett Collection)

Sunday, October 9

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters vs Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins
7:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
9:35 a.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (1984)
12:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters II
2:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice
4:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocu
6:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Get OutFreeform Premiere
9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloween (2018) – Freeform Premiere
11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – A Quiet Place Freeform Premiere

Monday, October 10

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – A Quiet Place
1:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Get Out
4:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloween (2018)
6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Happy Death DayFreeform Premiere
8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Happy Death Day 2UFreeform Premiere
12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Tuesday, October 11

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent
2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The House with a Clock in Its Walls
5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2
12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Wednesday, October 12

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The House with a Clock in Its Walls
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania
3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2
5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (2016)
8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Get Out Daniel Kaluuya

Get Out (Credit: ©Universal Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection)

Thursday, October 13 (TIM BURTON DAY)

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Frankenweenie (2012)
12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Edward Scissorhands
3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
7:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice”
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

Friday, October 14

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
1:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy Episodes
5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice
7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy Episodes
12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy Episodes

Saturday, October 15

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Hook
10:15 a.m. EDT/PDT – How to Train Your Dragon 2
12:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
2:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney-Pixar)
2:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Scared Shrekless
3:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After
5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
7:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania
9:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2
11:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Sunday, October 16

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – How to Train Your Dragon 2
9:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
10:45 a.m. EDT/PDT – Scared Shrekless
11:15 a.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After
1:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania
3:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2
5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
7:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
9:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent
11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Witches (1990)

The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Nightmare Before Christmas (Credit: ©Buena Vista Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection)

Monday, October 17

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (1984)
2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters II
5:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
POP’N KNOWLEDGE DOUBLE FEATURE
7:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Tuesday, October 18

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (1984)
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters II
3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Fright Night (2011)
6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (2016)
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice POP’N KNOWLEDGE
12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Wednesday, October 19

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Fright Night (2011)
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (2016)
4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent
6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT –Beetlejuice
8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Thursday, October 20

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Witches (1990)
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb
3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown
5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Witches (1990)

Halloweentown cast

Halloweentown (Credit: © Disney Channel / Courtesy: Everett Collection)

Friday, October 21

10:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy Episodes
5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania
7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2
9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy Episodes
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)

Saturday, October 22

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)
9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent
11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (1984)
1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters II
4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (2016)
7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice
9:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The House with a Clock in Its Walls

Sunday, October 23

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The House with a Clock in Its Walls
9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (1984)
12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (2016)
3:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice
5:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
7:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters, Inc (Disney-Pixar)
9:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters University (Disney-Pixar)
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After

Monday, October 24

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After
7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Haunted Mansion (2003)
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent
12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Tuesday, October 25

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown
5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania
7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” Episodes

Wednesday, October 26

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania
4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2
6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Thursday, October 27

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Ready or Not
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent
3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (1984)
5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters II
8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (2016)
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)

Friday, October 28

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (2016)
1:30-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy Episodes
12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Office Episodes

Saturday, October 29

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – How to Train Your Dragon 2
9:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – Edward Scissorhands
11:40 a.m. EDT/PDT – Frankenweenie (2012)
1:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
3:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
5:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania
9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
11:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters II

Sunday, October 30

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Witches (1990)
9:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
10:45 a.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
12:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
2:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania
5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice
7:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
9:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent
11:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Monday, October 31

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (1984)
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice
5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent
7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

