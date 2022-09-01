Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween 2022 Lineup: ‘Hocus Pocus,’ ‘Get Out’ & More
Freeform‘s annual 31 Nights of Halloween event officially has its 2022 lineup, and the network has released its schedule of spooky fan favorites and festive fresh titles for its month of All Hallow’s Eve-themed programming.
Grab your popcorn and obligatory candies, and settle in for a scary selection of films that include classics like Ghostbusters, Halloweentown, and Hocus Pocus as well as newer classics like Get Out and A Quiet Place, among others. Below, we’re breaking down the month-long lineup running October 1 through 31.
Check out the trailer for the programming slate, below, along with a day-by-day breakdown.
Saturday, October 1
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Edward Scissorhands
9:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Witches (1990)
11:20 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
1:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania
5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2
7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice
11:30 p.m. EDT/ PDT – Ghostbusters (1984)
Sunday, October 2
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Witches (1990)
9:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
10:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown
12:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania
2:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2
4:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent
6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice
8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
10:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (2016)
Monday, October 3
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992) – Freeform Premiere
3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (1984)
5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters II
8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (2016)
12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Tuesday, October 4
11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (1984)
2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters II
4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Edward Scissorhands
7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb
Wednesday, October 5
12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb
2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Madagascar
4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvaniav
6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2
8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Thursday, October 6
11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Madagascar
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania
3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2
5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After
7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Friday, October 7
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Scared Shrekless
11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After
1:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2
Saturday, October 8
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
8:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2
10:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
12:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (1984)
2:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters II
5:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice
7:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
9:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent
11:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Sunday, October 9
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters vs Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins
7:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
9:35 a.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (1984)
12:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters II
2:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice
4:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocu
6:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Get Out – Freeform Premiere
9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloween (2018) – Freeform Premiere
11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – A Quiet Place – Freeform Premiere
Monday, October 10
11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – A Quiet Place
1:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Get Out
4:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloween (2018)
6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Happy Death Day – Freeform Premiere
8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Happy Death Day 2U – Freeform Premiere
12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Tuesday, October 11
12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent
2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The House with a Clock in Its Walls
5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2
12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Wednesday, October 12
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The House with a Clock in Its Walls
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania
3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2
5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (2016)
8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Thursday, October 13 (TIM BURTON DAY)
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Frankenweenie (2012)
12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Edward Scissorhands
3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
7:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice”
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
Friday, October 14
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
1:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy Episodes
5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice
7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy Episodes
12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy Episodes
Saturday, October 15
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Hook
10:15 a.m. EDT/PDT – How to Train Your Dragon 2
12:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
2:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney-Pixar)
2:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Scared Shrekless
3:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After
5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
7:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania
9:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2
11:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Sunday, October 16
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – How to Train Your Dragon 2
9:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
10:45 a.m. EDT/PDT – Scared Shrekless
11:15 a.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After
1:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania
3:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2
5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
7:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
9:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent
11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Witches (1990)
Monday, October 17
12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (1984)
2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters II
5:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
POP’N KNOWLEDGE DOUBLE FEATURE
7:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Tuesday, October 18
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (1984)
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters II
3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Fright Night (2011)
6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (2016)
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice POP’N KNOWLEDGE
12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Wednesday, October 19
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Fright Night (2011)
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (2016)
4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent
6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT –Beetlejuice
8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Thursday, October 20
11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Witches (1990)
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb
3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown
5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Witches (1990)
Friday, October 21
10:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy Episodes
5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania
7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2
9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy Episodes
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)
Saturday, October 22
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)
9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent
11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (1984)
1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters II
4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (2016)
7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice
9:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The House with a Clock in Its Walls
Sunday, October 23
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The House with a Clock in Its Walls
9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (1984)
12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (2016)
3:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice
5:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
7:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters, Inc (Disney-Pixar)
9:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters University (Disney-Pixar)
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After
Monday, October 24
12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After
7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Haunted Mansion (2003)
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent
12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Tuesday, October 25
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown
5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania
7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” Episodes
Wednesday, October 26
12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania
4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2
6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Thursday, October 27
11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Ready or Not
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent
3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (1984)
5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters II
8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (2016)
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)
How 'Hocus Pocus 2' Captures Nostalgia of the Original Nearly 30 Years Later
Friday, October 28
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (2016)
1:30-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy Episodes
12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Office Episodes
Saturday, October 29
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – How to Train Your Dragon 2
9:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – Edward Scissorhands
11:40 a.m. EDT/PDT – Frankenweenie (2012)
1:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
3:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
5:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania
9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
11:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters II
Sunday, October 30
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Witches (1990)
9:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
10:45 a.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
12:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
2:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania
5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice
7:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
9:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent
11:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Monday, October 31
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (1984)
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice
5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent
7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes