Beetlejuice , Hocus Pocus , and Get Out

Freeform‘s annual 31 Nights of Halloween event officially has its 2022 lineup, and the network has released its schedule of spooky fan favorites and festive fresh titles for its month of All Hallow’s Eve-themed programming.

Grab your popcorn and obligatory candies, and settle in for a scary selection of films that include classics like Ghostbusters, Halloweentown, and Hocus Pocus as well as newer classics like Get Out and A Quiet Place, among others. Below, we’re breaking down the month-long lineup running October 1 through 31.

Check out the trailer for the programming slate, below, along with a day-by-day breakdown.

Saturday, October 1

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Edward Scissorhands

9:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Witches (1990)

11:20 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

1:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2

7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice

11:30 p.m. EDT/ PDT – Ghostbusters (1984)

Sunday, October 2

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Witches (1990)

9:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

10:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown

12:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

2:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2

4:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice

8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

10:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (2016)

Monday, October 3

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992) – Freeform Premiere

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (1984)

5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters II

8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (2016)

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Tuesday, October 4

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (1984)

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters II

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Edward Scissorhands

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb

Wednesday, October 5

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Madagascar

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvaniav

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2

8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Thursday, October 6

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Madagascar

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Friday, October 7

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Scared Shrekless

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After

1:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2

Saturday, October 8

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

8:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2

10:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

12:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (1984)

2:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters II

5:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice

7:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

9:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent

11:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Sunday, October 9

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters vs Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins

7:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

9:35 a.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (1984)

12:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters II

2:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice

4:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocu

6:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Get Out – Freeform Premiere

9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloween (2018) – Freeform Premiere

11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – A Quiet Place – Freeform Premiere

Monday, October 10

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – A Quiet Place

1:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Get Out

4:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloween (2018)

6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Happy Death Day – Freeform Premiere

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Happy Death Day 2U – Freeform Premiere

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Tuesday, October 11

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The House with a Clock in Its Walls

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Wednesday, October 12

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The House with a Clock in Its Walls

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (2016)

8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Thursday, October 13 (TIM BURTON DAY)

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Frankenweenie (2012)

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Edward Scissorhands

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

7:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

Friday, October 14

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

1:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy Episodes

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice

7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy Episodes

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy Episodes

Saturday, October 15

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Hook

10:15 a.m. EDT/PDT – How to Train Your Dragon 2

12:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

2:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney-Pixar)

2:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Scared Shrekless

3:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After

5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

7:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

9:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2

11:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Sunday, October 16

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – How to Train Your Dragon 2

9:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

10:45 a.m. EDT/PDT – Scared Shrekless

11:15 a.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After

1:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

3:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2

5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

7:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

9:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent

11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Witches (1990)

Monday, October 17

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (1984)

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters II

5:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

POP’N KNOWLEDGE DOUBLE FEATURE

7:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Tuesday, October 18

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (1984)

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters II

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Fright Night (2011)

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (2016)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice POP’N KNOWLEDGE

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Wednesday, October 19

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Fright Night (2011)

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (2016)

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT –Beetlejuice

8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Thursday, October 20

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Witches (1990)

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Witches (1990)

Friday, October 21



10:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy Episodes

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2

9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy Episodes

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)

Saturday, October 22

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)

9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (1984)

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters II

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (2016)

7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice

9:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The House with a Clock in Its Walls

Sunday, October 23

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The House with a Clock in Its Walls

9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (1984)

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (2016)

3:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice

5:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

7:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters, Inc (Disney-Pixar)

9:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters University (Disney-Pixar)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After

Monday, October 24

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Haunted Mansion (2003)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Tuesday, October 25

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” Episodes

Wednesday, October 26

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes

Thursday, October 27

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Ready or Not

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (1984)

5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters II

8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (2016)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)

Friday, October 28

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (2016)

1:30-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy Episodes

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Office Episodes

Saturday, October 29

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – How to Train Your Dragon 2

9:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – Edward Scissorhands

11:40 a.m. EDT/PDT – Frankenweenie (2012)

1:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

3:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

5:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

11:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters II

Sunday, October 30

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Witches (1990)

9:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

10:45 a.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

12:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

2:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice

7:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

9:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent

11:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Monday, October 31

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (1984)

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes