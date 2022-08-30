How ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Captures Nostalgia of the Original Nearly 30 Years Later

Hocus Pocus 2 Director Anne Fletcher understood the task of making the right kind of sequel to the 1993 Halloween classic: “How do you capture the nostalgia [for the original]? Because that’s what people love.”

The answer, she found, was to revisit the very beginning. “We’re giving the [origin story] to the witches,” explains Fletcher, which means going back even before the 1693 prologue in the original film that introduced the eccentric Sanderson sisters (Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker, all returning).

That origin story is the backbone, but this time around, it’s three high school girls in present-day Salem, Massachusetts, who must deal with inadvertently summoning the hooded siblings to the present day.

The parallel between these two trios of women was intentional. Fletcher adds: “At the end of the day, this movie is about sisterhood.”

Hocus Pocus 2, Premieres Friday, September 30, Disney+

