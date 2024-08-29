Freeform’s ’31 Nights of Halloween’ 2024: The Complete Schedule
Freeform‘s 2024 lineup for its annual 31 Nights of Halloween programming slate is delivering plenty of thrills and chills just in time for spooky season.
Kicking off on Tuesday, October 1, the month-long programming block will feature plenty of favorites and classics including Casper, Beetlejuice, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Edward Scissorhands. There are a few fun double-features to look forward to as well with Hocus Pocus and Hocus Pocus 2, which will make its television debut, as well as Monsters Inc. and Monsters University, among others.
And don’t miss the broadcast debut of 2023’s Haunted Mansion, and Freeform premieres of Arachnophobia, The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad, and Muppets From Space. Below, see the full lineup for what’s to come this October on Freeform.
Tuesday, October 1
1:00 p.m.: Halloweentown
3:00 p.m.: The Haunted Mansion (2003)
5:05 p.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:45 p.m.: Beetlejuice
8:50 p.m.: Hocus Pocus
Wednesday, October 2
1:00 p.m.: Arachnophobia – Freeform Premiere
3:30 p.m.: Beetlejuice
5:35 p.m.: Casper (1995)
8:00 p.m.: Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Thursday, October 3
11:00 a.m.: Ghostbusters: Afterlife
1:55 p.m.: Casper (1995)
4:20 p.m.: Hocus Pocus
6:25 p.m.: Monsters, Inc. (Disney-Pixar)
8:30 p.m.: Monsters University (Disney-Pixar)
Friday, October 4
10:30 a.m.: Halloweentown
12:30 p.m.: Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
2:30 p.m.: The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (Disney Animated) – Freeform Premiere
4:00 p.m.: Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
6:00 p.m.: Cruella
9:00 p.m.: Beetlejuice
12:00 a.m.: Little Shop of Horrors (1986)
Saturday, October 5
7:00 a.m.: Spooky Buddies
9:00 a.m.: Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney-Pixar)
9:30 a.m.: Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
11:35 a.m.: Edward Scissorhands
2:05 p.m.: The House with a Clock in Its Walls
4:35 p.m.: Hocus Pocus
6:45 p.m.: Beetlejuice
8:50 p.m.: Haunted Mansion (2023) – World Television Premiere
11:30 p.m.: Casper (1995)
Sunday, October 6
7:00 a.m.: Mrs. Doubtfire
10:05 a.m.: The House with a Clock in Its Walls
12:35 p.m.: The Haunted Mansion (2003)
2:40 p.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:20 p.m.: Casper (1995)
6:50 p.m.: Hocus Pocus
9:00 p.m.: Hocus Pocus 2 – World Television Premiere
11:30 p.m.: Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Monday, October 7
1:00 p.m.: Mrs. Doubtfire
4:00 p.m.: Edward Scissorhands
6:30 p.m.: Casper (1995)
8:55 p.m.: Beetlejuice
Tuesday, October 8
12:00 p.m.: The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010)
2:30 p.m.: Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
4:30 p.m.: Casper (1995)
6:50 p.m.: Beetlejuice
8:55 p.m.: Hocus Pocus
Wednesday, October 9
1:30 p.m.: Goosebumps 2: Haunted Mansion
3:35 p.m.: Frankenweenie (2012)
5:35 p.m.: The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (Disney Animated)
7:10 p.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
8:50 p.m.: Encanto (Disney Animated)
Thursday, October 10
10:30 a.m.: Halloweentown
12:30 p.m.: Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
2:30 p.m.: The House with a Clock in Its Walls
5:00 p.m.: The Haunted Mansion (2003)
7:00 p.m.: Hocus Pocus – Pop N’ Knowledge
9:00 p.m.: Beetlejuice – Pop N’ Knowledge
12:00 a.m.: Twitches
Friday, October 11
10:30 a.m.: The House with a Clock in Its Walls
1:00 p.m.: Spooky Buddies
3:00 p.m.: Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney-Pixar)
3:30 p.m.: Casper (1995)
5:55 p.m.: Beetlejuice
8:00 p.m.: Ghostbusters: Afterlife
12:00 a.m.: Twitches Too
Saturday, October 12
7:00 a.m.: Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney-Pixar)
7:30 a.m.: The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) (Disney Animated)
9:35 a.m.: The Haunted Mansion (2003)
11:40 a.m.: Casper (1995)
2:10 p.m.: Ghostbusters: Afterlife
5:10 p.m.: Monsters, Inc. (Disney-Pixar)
7:15 p.m.: Monsters University (Disney-Pixar)
9:45 p.m.: Hocus Pocus
11:55 p.m.: Something Wicked This Way Comes – Freeform Premiere
Sunday, October 13
8:00 a.m.: The Black Cauldron (Disney Animated)
10:00 a.m.: Dumbo (2019) (Live Action) – Tim Burton Marathon
12:30 p.m.: Frankenweenie (2012)
2:30 p.m.: Dark Shadows (2012)
5:10 p.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:50 p.m.: Beetlejuice
8:55 p.m.: Edward Scissorhands
11:25 p.m.: Arachnophobia
Monday, October 14
11:30 a.m.: Dark Shadows (2012)
2:00 p.m.: Edward Scissorhands
4:25 p.m.: Beetlejuice
6:30 p.m.: Hocus Pocus
8:35 p.m.: Casper (1995)
Tuesday, October 15
11:30 a.m.: Twitches
1:30 p.m.: Frankenweenie (2012)
3:30 p.m.: Casper (1995)
5:50 p.m.: The Incredibles (Disney-Pixar)
8:25 p.m.: Incredibles 2 (Disney-Pixar)
Wednesday, October 16
1:00 p.m.: Spooky Buddies
3:05 p.m.: Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
5:10 p.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas – Pop N’ Knowledge
6:50 p.m.: The Haunted Mansion (2003)
8:50 p.m.: Hocus Pocus
Thursday, October 17
11:00 am.: Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
1:00 p.m.: Halloweentown
3:00 p.m.: Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
5:00 p.m.: Despicable Me
7:00 p.m.: Despicable Me 2
9:00 p.m.: Despicable Me 3
12:00 a.m.: Muppets From Space – Freeform Premiere
Friday, October 18
12:00 p.m.: Despicable Me
2:00 p.m.: Monsters, Inc. (Disney-Pixar)
4:00 p.m.: Monsters University (Disney-Pixar)
6:25 p.m.: Hocus Pocus
8:30 p.m.: Hocus Pocus 2
12:00 a.m.: Little Shop of Horrors (1986)
Saturday, October 19
7:30 a.m.: Edward Scissorhands
10:00 a.m.: Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
1:15 p.m.: Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
4:30 p.m.: Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
8:15 p.m.: Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
11:30 p.m.: Dark Shadows (2012)
Sunday, October 20
7:00 a.m.: Mrs. Doubtfire
9:40 a.m.: Hocus Pocus
11:50 a.m.: Arachnophobia
2:25 p.m.: Dark Shadows (2012)
5:05 p.m.: Haunted Mansion (2023)
7:45 p.m.: Cruella
11:00 p.m.: Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Monday, October 21
11:00 a.m.: Alice in Wonderland (2010) (Live Action)
1:30 p.m.: Alice Through The Looking Glass
4:00 p.m.: Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
6:00 p.m.: Ghostbusters: Afterlife
8:55 p.m.: Hocus Pocus
Tuesday, October 22
10:30 a.m.: Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
12:30 p.m.: Arachnophobia
3:00 p.m.: Hocus Pocus
5:00 p.m.: Spider-Man: Far From Home
7:55 p.m.: Spider-Man: No Way Home
Wednesday, October 23
12:00 p.m.: Spider-Man: Far From Home
3:05 p.m.: Spider-Man: No Way Home
6:20 p.m.: The Haunted Mansion (2003)
8:20 p.m.: Dark Shadows (2012)
Thursday, October 24
1:00 p.m.: Edward Scissorhands
3:25 p.m.: Dark Shadows (2012)
5:55 p.m.: Aladdin (2019) (Live Action)
8:55 p.m.: Hocus Pocus – Pop N’ Knowledge
12:00 a.m.: Halloweentown
Friday, October 25
1:30-11:00 p.m.: Goosebumps (2023) – Season One Marathon
12:00 a.m.: Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
Saturday, October 26
8:30 a.m.: Halloweentown
10:30 a.m.: Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
12:30 p.m.: Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
2:35 p.m.: Casper (1995)
5:05 p.m.: Hocus Pocus
7:15 p.m.: Hocus Pocus 2
9:45 p.m.: Haunted Mansion (2023)
12:25 a.m.: The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (Disney Animated)
Sunday, October 27
7:00 a.m.: Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
9:00 a.m.: Spooky Buddies
11:00 a.m.: Casper (1995)
1:30 p.m.: Frankenweenie (2012)
3:30 p.m.: Hocus Pocus
5:40 p.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
7:20 p.m.: Monsters, Inc. (Disney-Pixar)
9:25 p.m.: Monsters University (Disney-Pixar)
11:55 p.m.: The Haunted Mansion (2003)
Monday, October 28
11:00 a.m.: Frankenweenie (2012)
1:00 p.m.: The Haunted Mansion (2003)
3:00 p.m.: The Incredibles (Disney-Pixar)
5:30 p.m.: Incredibles 2 (Disney-Pixar)
8:05 p.m.: Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Tuesday, October 29
11:00 a.m.: The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (Disney Animated)
12:35 p.m.: Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
2:35 p.m.: Ghostbusters: Afterlife
5:35 p.m.: Cruella
8:50 p.m.: Hocus Pocus
Wednesday, October 30
11:30 a.m.: Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
1:30 p.m.: Arachnophobia
4:00 p.m.: Hocus Pocus
6:00 p.m.: Casper (1995)
8:25 p.m.: Haunted Mansion (2023)
Thursday, October 31 – HALLOWEEN
12:00 p.m.: Hocus Pocus
2:10 p.m.: Casper (1995)
4:40 p.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:20 p.m.: Hocus Pocus
8:30 p.m.: Hocus Pocus 2
12:00 a.m.: Little Shop of Horrors (1986)