Freeform’s ’31 Nights of Halloween’ 2024: The Complete Schedule

Meaghan Darwish
'Beetlejuice,' 'Hocus Pocus,' and 'Casper' are among Freeform's '31 Nights of Halloween' 2024 schedule
©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection; ©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection; © Universal/courtesy Everett Collection
Beetlejuice, Hocus Pocus, and Casper

Freeform‘s 2024 lineup for its annual 31 Nights of Halloween programming slate is delivering plenty of thrills and chills just in time for spooky season.

Kicking off on Tuesday, October 1, the month-long programming block will feature plenty of favorites and classics including Casper, Beetlejuice, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Edward Scissorhands. There are a few fun double-features to look forward to as well with Hocus Pocus and Hocus Pocus 2, which will make its television debut, as well as Monsters Inc. and Monsters University, among others.

And don’t miss the broadcast debut of 2023’s Haunted Mansion, and Freeform premieres of Arachnophobia, The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad, and Muppets From Space. Below, see the full lineup for what’s to come this October on Freeform.

Tuesday, October 1

1:00 p.m.: Halloweentown
3:00 p.m.: The Haunted Mansion (2003)
5:05 p.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:45 p.m.: Beetlejuice
8:50 p.m.: Hocus Pocus

Wednesday, October 2

1:00 p.m.: ArachnophobiaFreeform Premiere
3:30 p.m.: Beetlejuice
5:35 p.m.: Casper (1995)
8:00 p.m.: Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Michael Keaton in Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice (Credit: Everett Collection)

Thursday, October 3

11:00 a.m.: Ghostbusters: Afterlife
1:55 p.m.: Casper (1995)
4:20 p.m.: Hocus Pocus
6:25 p.m.: Monsters, Inc. (Disney-Pixar)
8:30 p.m.: Monsters University (Disney-Pixar)

Friday, October 4

10:30 a.m.: Halloweentown
12:30 p.m.: Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
2:30 p.m.: The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (Disney Animated) – Freeform Premiere
4:00 p.m.: Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
6:00 p.m.: Cruella
9:00 p.m.: Beetlejuice
12:00 a.m.: Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

Saturday, October 5

7:00 a.m.: Spooky Buddies
9:00 a.m.: Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney-Pixar)
9:30 a.m.: Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
11:35 a.m.: Edward Scissorhands
2:05 p.m.: The House with a Clock in Its Walls
4:35 p.m.: Hocus Pocus
6:45 p.m.: Beetlejuice
8:50 p.m.: Haunted Mansion (2023) – World Television Premiere
11:30 p.m.: Casper (1995)

Sunday, October 6

7:00 a.m.: Mrs. Doubtfire
10:05 a.m.: The House with a Clock in Its Walls
12:35 p.m.: The Haunted Mansion (2003)
2:40 p.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:20 p.m.: Casper (1995)
6:50 p.m.: Hocus Pocus
9:00 p.m.: Hocus Pocus 2World Television Premiere
11:30 p.m.: Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Hocus Pocus - Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler, and Sarah Jessica Parker

Hocus Pocus (Credit: © Buena Vista/courtesy Everett Collection)

Monday, October 7

1:00 p.m.: Mrs. Doubtfire
4:00 p.m.: Edward Scissorhands
6:30 p.m.: Casper (1995)
8:55 p.m.: Beetlejuice

Tuesday, October 8

12:00 p.m.: The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010)
2:30 p.m.: Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
4:30 p.m.: Casper (1995)
6:50 p.m.: Beetlejuice
8:55 p.m.: Hocus Pocus

Wednesday, October 9

1:30 p.m.: Goosebumps 2: Haunted Mansion
3:35 p.m.: Frankenweenie (2012)
5:35 p.m.: The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (Disney Animated)
7:10 p.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
8:50 p.m.: Encanto (Disney Animated)

Thursday, October 10

10:30 a.m.: Halloweentown
12:30 p.m.: Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
2:30 p.m.: The House with a Clock in Its Walls
5:00 p.m.: The Haunted Mansion (2003)
7:00 p.m.: Hocus Pocus – Pop N’ Knowledge
9:00 p.m.: Beetlejuice – Pop N’ Knowledge
12:00 a.m.: Twitches

Friday, October 11

10:30 a.m.: The House with a Clock in Its Walls
1:00 p.m.: Spooky Buddies
3:00 p.m.: Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney-Pixar)
3:30 p.m.: Casper (1995)
5:55 p.m.: Beetlejuice
8:00 p.m.: Ghostbusters: Afterlife
12:00 a.m.: Twitches Too

Christina Ricci in 'Casper'

Casper (© Universal/courtesy Everett Collection )

Saturday, October 12

7:00 a.m.: Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney-Pixar)
7:30 a.m.: The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) (Disney Animated)
9:35 a.m.: The Haunted Mansion (2003)
11:40 a.m.: Casper (1995)
2:10 p.m.: Ghostbusters: Afterlife
5:10 p.m.: Monsters, Inc. (Disney-Pixar)
7:15 p.m.: Monsters University (Disney-Pixar)
9:45 p.m.: Hocus Pocus
11:55 p.m.: Something Wicked This Way ComesFreeform Premiere

Sunday, October 13

8:00 a.m.: The Black Cauldron (Disney Animated)
10:00 a.m.: Dumbo (2019) (Live Action) – Tim Burton Marathon
12:30 p.m.: Frankenweenie (2012)
2:30 p.m.: Dark Shadows (2012)
5:10 p.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:50 p.m.: Beetlejuice
8:55 p.m.: Edward Scissorhands
11:25 p.m.: Arachnophobia

Monday, October 14

11:30 a.m.: Dark Shadows (2012)
2:00 p.m.: Edward Scissorhands
4:25 p.m.: Beetlejuice
6:30 p.m.: Hocus Pocus
8:35 p.m.: Casper (1995)

Tuesday, October 15

11:30 a.m.: Twitches
1:30 p.m.: Frankenweenie (2012)
3:30 p.m.: Casper (1995)
5:50 p.m.: The Incredibles (Disney-Pixar)
8:25 p.m.: Incredibles 2 (Disney-Pixar)

Wednesday, October 16

1:00 p.m.: Spooky Buddies
3:05 p.m.: Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
5:10 p.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Pop N’ Knowledge
6:50 p.m.: The Haunted Mansion (2003)
8:50 p.m.: Hocus Pocus

Halloweentown cast - Emily Roeske, Debbie Reynolds, Kimberly J. Brown, and Joey Zimmerman

Halloweentown (Credit: © Disney Channel / Courtesy: Everett Collection)

Thursday, October 17

11:00 am.: Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
1:00 p.m.: Halloweentown
3:00 p.m.: Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
5:00 p.m.: Despicable Me
7:00 p.m.: Despicable Me 2
9:00 p.m.: Despicable Me 3
12:00 a.m.: Muppets From SpaceFreeform Premiere

Friday, October 18

12:00 p.m.: Despicable Me
2:00 p.m.: Monsters, Inc. (Disney-Pixar)
4:00 p.m.: Monsters University (Disney-Pixar)
6:25 p.m.: Hocus Pocus
8:30 p.m.: Hocus Pocus 2
12:00 a.m.: Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

Saturday, October 19

7:30 a.m.: Edward Scissorhands
10:00 a.m.: Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
1:15 p.m.: Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
4:30 p.m.: Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
8:15 p.m.: Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
11:30 p.m.: Dark Shadows (2012)

Sunday, October 20

7:00 a.m.: Mrs. Doubtfire
9:40 a.m.: Hocus Pocus
11:50 a.m.: Arachnophobia
2:25 p.m.: Dark Shadows (2012)
5:05 p.m.: Haunted Mansion (2023)
7:45 p.m.: Cruella
11:00 p.m.: Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Monday, October 21

11:00 a.m.: Alice in Wonderland (2010) (Live Action)
1:30 p.m.: Alice Through The Looking Glass
4:00 p.m.: Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
6:00 p.m.: Ghostbusters: Afterlife
8:55 p.m.: Hocus Pocus

Zendaya in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Credit: © Sony Pictures Releasing / © Marvel Entertainment / Courtesy Everett Collection)

Tuesday, October 22

10:30 a.m.: Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
12:30 p.m.: Arachnophobia
3:00 p.m.: Hocus Pocus
5:00 p.m.: Spider-Man: Far From Home
7:55 p.m.: Spider-Man: No Way Home

Wednesday, October 23

12:00 p.m.: Spider-Man: Far From Home
3:05 p.m.: Spider-Man: No Way Home
6:20 p.m.: The Haunted Mansion (2003)
8:20 p.m.: Dark Shadows (2012)

Thursday, October 24

1:00 p.m.: Edward Scissorhands
3:25 p.m.: Dark Shadows (2012)
5:55 p.m.: Aladdin (2019) (Live Action)
8:55 p.m.: Hocus PocusPop N’ Knowledge
12:00 a.m.: Halloweentown

Friday, October 25

1:30-11:00 p.m.: Goosebumps (2023) – Season One Marathon
12:00 a.m.: Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

Saturday, October 26

8:30 a.m.: Halloweentown
10:30 a.m.: Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
12:30 p.m.: Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
2:35 p.m.: Casper (1995)
5:05 p.m.: Hocus Pocus
7:15 p.m.: Hocus Pocus 2
9:45 p.m.: Haunted Mansion (2023)
12:25 a.m.: The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (Disney Animated)

Sunday, October 27

7:00 a.m.: Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
9:00 a.m.: Spooky Buddies
11:00 a.m.: Casper (1995)
1:30 p.m.: Frankenweenie (2012)
3:30 p.m.: Hocus Pocus
5:40 p.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
7:20 p.m.: Monsters, Inc. (Disney-Pixar)
9:25 p.m.: Monsters University (Disney-Pixar)
11:55 p.m.: The Haunted Mansion (2003)

Monday, October 28

11:00 a.m.: Frankenweenie (2012)
1:00 p.m.: The Haunted Mansion (2003)
3:00 p.m.: The Incredibles (Disney-Pixar)
5:30 p.m.: Incredibles 2 (Disney-Pixar)
8:05 p.m.: Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Tuesday, October 29

11:00 a.m.: The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (Disney Animated)
12:35 p.m.: Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
2:35 p.m.: Ghostbusters: Afterlife
5:35 p.m.: Cruella
8:50 p.m.: Hocus Pocus

Wednesday, October 30

11:30 a.m.: Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
1:30 p.m.: Arachnophobia
4:00 p.m.: Hocus Pocus
6:00 p.m.: Casper (1995)
8:25 p.m.: Haunted Mansion (2023)

Thursday, October 31 – HALLOWEEN

12:00 p.m.: Hocus Pocus
2:10 p.m.: Casper (1995)
4:40 p.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:20 p.m.: Hocus Pocus
8:30 p.m.: Hocus Pocus 2
12:00 a.m.: Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

