[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for America’s Got Talent Season 17 Episode 17, “Semi Finals 1 Results.”]

Two more acts have been chosen to join Avery Dixon, Chapel Hart, Drake Milligan, Nicolas Ribs, Sara James, and Yu Hojin in the America’s Got Talent Season 17 finale following the August 31 live results show on NBC, but it might not be who fans expected. A shocking elimination was delivered last night in an episode that proved the competition is getting fierce.

Acapop!, Bayley Graham, Harper, Jack Williams, Jannick Hoste, The Lazy Generation, Lee Collinson, Lily Meola, Merissa Beddows, Metaphysic, and Mike E. Winfield took to the AGT stage on Tuesday, August 30 for their last chance to impress the live crowd and voters at home. Winfield especially impressed judge Howie Mandel with his standup set.

At the end, Mandel told the comedian that should he be eliminated the following night, he can open for Mandel’s upcoming show on September 9. But Mandel had a feeling Winfield would make it through to the next round.

The live results show included performances from Riverdance and AGT alum Piff the Magic Dragon. Here, find out who got the cut and who made it through during last night’s “Semi Finals 1 Results.” And let us know your thoughts on the advanced acts in the poll, below.

Acapop! — Eliminated

With each member dressed as a color from the rainbow, the a cappella group performed their original song “Glow.” It delighted the audience, but not Mandel, who gave the performance an X.

Bayley Graham — Eliminated

Graham tap danced like there was no tomorrow to Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” — one of two performances to the Brit pop singer’s music of the night.

Harper — Eliminated

Performing Sheeran’s “Bad Habits,” the 10-year-old performer screamed her way through the song with her signature high energy.

Jack Williams — Eliminated

The ventriloquist cracked up the crowd in his audition with his rabbit puppet in “Auditions 3.” This week, he introduced the audience to his new puppet friend, Dale.

Jannick Hoste — Eliminated

The dancing magician put on a glittering performance to Ariana Grande‘s “Break Free” with the help of his assistant background dancers.

The Lazy Generation — Eliminated

The dancing/trick crew brought their physical comedy to the stage, but the group of self-titled “professional idiots” didn’t impress judge Sofía Vergara, who gave the group an X.

Lee Collinson — Eliminated

The young singer delivered a moving performance of Lauren Spencer-Smith’s “Flowers” dedicated to his mom.

Lily Meola — Eliminated

Judge Heidi Klum‘s golden buzzer pick was the shocking elimination of the night. The singer/songwriter performed her original song “Butterfly,” but it somehow didn’t get her enough votes to make it through to the final.

Merissa Beddows — Eliminated

The opera singer dazzled in a burgundy ballgown while performing a medley of “O Mio Babbino Caro,” the Family Guy theme song, Evanescence’s “Bring Me To Life,” and Cher’s “If I Could Turn Back Time.” An unexpected grouping if we ever did hear one, but nonetheless entertaining.

Metaphysic — Advanced

The trio used AI technology to make host Terry Crews and judges Simon Cowell and Mandel perform an opera song called “Nessun Dorma.” The deep fake video playing on screen above them was mind-bending for the crowd.

Mike E. Winfield — Advanced

The comedian won’t have to open for Mandel, as Winfield did, indeed, make it through to the finals.

