[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for America’s Got Talent Season 17 Episode 15, “Qualifiers 3 Results.”]

Nine more acts reached the end of the road on America’s Got Talent Season 17 on August 24. Only two of the 11 total performances from the August 23 live shows could advance to join saxophonist Avery Dixon, country music trio Chapel Hart, rocker Drake Milligan, and magician Yu Hojin in the next round. And the majority of these performers from Season 17 Episode 3 were singers.

Singer Amanda Mammana, ventriloquist Celia Muñoz, the trickster Cline Twins, TikTok dancer duo Funkanometry, comedian Hayden Kristal, uncle-niece singing duo JoJo and Bri, singer/instrumentalist Mia Morris, electric light dance group MPLUSPLUS, magician Nicolas Ribs, singer Sara James, and kids pop group XOMG POP! were all up for elimination.

Before they learned their fate, the episode delivered appearances from Season 14 winner Kodi Lee, plus Teddy Swims and Neal Schon. Judged by Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel and hosted by Terry Crews, here’s a breakdown of each performance and where they stood at the end of “Qualifiers 3 Results.”

Amanda Mammana — Eliminated

Clad in a pink suit and standing before an all-pink mic and floral stage, the singer/songwriter performed a new original song called “Worth Fighting For.”

Celia Muñoz — Eliminated

The impressive ventriloquist paid tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John with her performance of “Hopelessly Devoted to You” from Grease. She sat in the back of a car at a staged drive-in with a bucket of popcorn and an iced coffee in her lap. Despite taking sips of her drink and bites of her popcorn, Muñoz’s singing never faltered.

The Cline Twins — Eliminated

The brothers used hockey sticks and pucks to wow the crowd with their choreographed tricks set to Mase’s “Feels So Good” and Joe Budden’s “Pump It Up.”

Funkanometry — Eliminated

The TikTok dancers emerged from behind a giant phone screen to perform a high-energy duet to a medley of “Boogie Wonderland,” “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me),” “U Can’t Touch This,” and “We Are Family.”

Hayden Kristal — Eliminated

The deaf comedian slayed the crowd with some entertaining stories about her four dogs. “Three of my dogs are deaf, I have a brand to maintain,” she joked. “One of the my dogs was born totally deaf and totally blind, so her name is Roomba… her name is not actually Roomba, it’s Bitsy. But that’s kind of the fun thing about deaf dogs: It’s dealer’s choice every time on the name.”

JoJo and Bri — Eliminated

This endearing family pair was a joy to watch as they performed their rendition of Des’ree’s “You Gotta Be.”

Mia Morris — Eliminated

Playing every instrument herself with the help of a looper, Morris delivered a rocking performance of her original song “We Were Never Friends.”

MPLUSPLUS — Eliminated

The Japanese dance group used original light technology developed for years by their engineer in their act. Their dazzling light show was performed to “Higher Power” by Coldplay.

Nicolas Ribs — Advanced

Ribs brought host Terry Crews on stage for his magic act, which appeared to make a computer screen come to life right on his table.

Sara James — Advanced

James was Cowell’s golden buzzer pick. Decked out in a galactic silver jumpsuit, the young singer gave an incredible, stripped back performance of Elton John’s “Rocketman” that only built in intensity as time went on.

XOMG POP! — Eliminated

This seven-member girl group, brought together by JoJo Siwa, danced and sang their hearts out to their original song “Merry Go Round.”

