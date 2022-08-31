‘AGT’ Comedian Mike E. Winfield Receives ‘Amazing’ Offer from Howie Mandel

Mike E. Winfield, a comedian and current contestant on America’s Got Talent, received an incredible offer from Howie Mandel on the Tuesday, August 30, episode.

Mandel was so impressed by Winfield’s performance that he invited the Season 17 semi-finalist to come and open for him at an upcoming comedy show. “I will tell you something: if you do not get voted into the finals, on September 9, I’m playing the Westbury Theater in New York,” the AGT judge said. “You come and open up for me.”

Winfield looked stunned by the offer, as did host Terry Crews. However, Mandel didn’t expect the gig to go ahead, as he seemed confident that Winfield would be busy getting ready for the Season 17 finale. “But I’ve got a feeling you’re not going to be available,” Mandel stated.

The comedian from Baltimore, Maryland, opened up about this surprise offer after the live show. “I didn’t hear everything, but I heard the offer,” Winfield told People, referencing how the loud cheering from the studio audience was almost deafening. “I heard the date, and I wrote it down, and I’m going to follow up somehow.”

He went on to say that the whole moment felt surreal. “That was the first time, I think, physically my body moved across stage,” he explained. “Because I was [like], ‘That really just happened?’ in real-time. So yes, that would be amazing!”

As for Mandel, he made it clear that the offer was serious. “He just makes me, and an entire room, explode, and my first thought is, you deserve one of the two votes to go on,” Mandel told People. But if America does not get it right and doesn’t vote for you, I know that next week I’m going to be on the road anyway, in New York on the 9th. He lives on the east coast. Come on over, and I’ll give you time on the stage on my show.”

