‘America’s Got Talent’: Last 2 Acts Advance to Finals — Did Your Favorites Make It? (POLL)
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for America’s Got Talent Season 17 Episode 19, “Semi Finals 2 Results.”]
The America’s Got Talent Season 17 cast keeps dwindling down. Nine more acts were eliminated from the NBC competition series on September 7 with two advancing. With the semifinals now through, the acts competing in the AGT Season 17 finals is complete.
Singer Aubrey Burchell, knife-throwing duo Blade 2 Blade, comedian Jordan Conley, singer Kristen Cruz, pole dancer Kristy Sellars, dancer Max Ostler, Lebanese dance group the Mayyas, rapper/magician Mervant Vera, yo-yo pro Shu Takada, boy band Travis Japan, and acrobatic dance group Urban Crew all fought for a spot in the finals during the live show on Tuesday, September 6.
Here, find out who was eliminated and who advanced to the finals.
Aubrey Burchell — Eliminated
Clad in a sparkling lavender gown, the young singer performed a cover of Kirby’s “Loved By You.”
Blade 2 Blade — Eliminated
This duo made their already dangerous act even more perilous by throwing flaming blades around while blindfolded.
Jordan Conley — Eliminated
This season’s wildcard pick tickled the audience with his comedy.
Kristen Cruz — Eliminated
The singer showed off her incredible vocal chops with a cover of Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus’ “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart.”
Kristy Sellars — Advanced
The pole dancer used video projections to deliver another visually captivating performance.
Max Ostler — Eliminated
The young dancer showed off his skills while performing a modern dance to Ed Sheeran’s “Castle on a Hill.”
Mayyas — Advanced
The all-female Lebanese dance group (judge Sofía Vergara‘s golden buzzer pick) stunned with their dance number, which featured them transforming into a giant, glittering tree.
Mervant Vera — Eliminated
The rapping magician combined his two talents to produce an engaging act for the crowd.
Shu Takada — Eliminated
The talented yo-yo expert danced along to Lil Nas X’s “That’s What I Want” in his performance.
Travis Japan — Eliminated
The boy band performed a new original song called “Party Up Like Crazy.”
Urban Crew — Eliminated
Pitbull’s “Celebrate” was the soundtrack for the Filipino dance group’s hula hoop number.
What do you think? Did viewers choose the right acts to join Avery Dixon, Chapel Hart, Drake Milligan, Metaphysic, Mike E. Winfield, Nicolas Ribs, Sara James, and Yu Hojin in the finals? Let us know how you feel in the poll, below.
America’s Got Talent, Live Shows, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Results Shows, Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC