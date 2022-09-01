‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Cast on Galadriel & Halbrand’s Shipwreck Scene (VIDEO)

The wait for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is nearly over, and we’ve got even more intel from the Prime Video fantasy drama’s massive cast (for more, go here and here). And, don’t forget to pick up a copy of TV Guide Magazine’s 70th annual Fall Preview, which is available on newsstands now, for even more Rings of Power scoop.

In this latest installment, we spoke to The Rings of Power stars Morfydd Clark (elf warrior Galadriel), Charlie Vickers (who plays Southlander Halbrand), Trystan Gravelle (prideful Númenorean Pharazôn), Charles Edwards (elf inventor Celebrimbor), Owain Arthur (Prince Durin IV) and Sophia Nomvete (Durin’s wife Princess Disa).

We’ll meet nearly all of their characters in the first two episodes of the series, but one, in particular, enters with a splash — literally. When viewers (and Galadriel) initially encounter Vickers’ human Halbrand, he’s just barely surviving in the midst of a shipwreck on the Sundering Seas. “It was kind of like a water park ride,” Vickers says with a laugh, of shooting the practical effects-heavy scene, adding that there was a rain machine and wind turbines to amp up the action.

Clark notes that the physically-demanding sequence also helped to ease any tension. “When you’re having all that physical stuff to do, there’s an element of relaxing about everything else because your goal as your character and yourself is the same: to not fall off the raft,” the actress says.

But who is Halbrand? And how will his story with Galadriel unfold? “He’s at a crossroads,” Vickers teases mysteriously. “He’s leaving his past behind and he’s looking to the future and meeting Galadriel, I think, poses a few questions about his future, and also about his past.”

Check out the full video interview above for more from The Rings of Power cast on what’s to come.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Premieres Thursday, September 1, 9/8c, Prime Video

