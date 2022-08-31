How Familiar Is ‘The Rings of Power’ Cast With Tolkien’s World? (VIDEO)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is almost here and TV Insider was lucky enough to chat with most of the stars of Prime Video‘s impressive fantasy series.

Cast members Nazanin Boniadi (human healer Bronwyn), Tyroe Muhafidin (Bronwyn’s troublemaking son Theo), Benjamin Walker (High King Gil-galad), Sara Zwangobani (harfoot mom Marigold Brandyfoot), Markella Kavenagh (Marigold’s curious daughter Elanor “Nori” Brandyfoot) and Megan Richards (Nori’s cautious BFF Poppy Proudfellow) sat down to chat about everything from the J.R.R. Tolkien lore to what fans can expect when the series drops on Thursday, September 1. (Pick up a copy of TV Guide Magazine’s 70th annual Fall Preview, which is available on newsstands now, for even more Rings of Power scoop.)

Each cast member did their own level of research for their roles, but like Walker, who plays the dedicated king of the elves, they all take Tolkien’s world very seriously. “Even if it’s not specifically about your character, I think for all of us, every time we return to the material there’s something we can learn about the context or something they would have lived through, or something that they know that you should know,” the actor notes.

And though fans aren’t familiar with all of these characters yet, even the ones they do know a bit about from Tolkien, like Gil-galad, will have some surprises up their sleeves. “[Gil-galad] is ahead of the curve on the detection of evil,” Walker teases. “He has an elvish Spidey-sense where he’s playing the long game of chess and he’s ever-aware.”

Meanwhile, fresh additions like single mom Bronwyn (who, yes, is a complete badass) will add even more layers to the detailed world. “I love that she’s unassuming,” says Boniadi of the healer. “You don’t see her inner lioness until you see it. I love how layered and complex she is.”

Check out the full video interview above for more from the Rings of Power cast on what’s to come, including what goes down when Nori first encounters the Stranger (Daniel Weyman).