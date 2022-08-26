‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Stars on Elven-Human Communication Struggles (VIDEO)

Are you ready for this fall’s main event? As Prime Video prepares to release the first episodes of its highly-anticipated, mega-budget series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, we caught up with a few of the stars behind the series’ most interesting elves. Cast members Robert Aramayo (politically inclined Elrond), Ismael Cruz Córdova (new character Arondir) and Morfydd Clark (warrior Galadriel) sat down with us virtually in the above video interview to talk about their unique portrayals and how these familiar and unfamiliar elves differ.

The trio also happen to be actors behind the characters portrayed on the cover of TV Guide Magazine’s 70th annual Fall Preview, which is available on newsstands now. “That’s a big deal,” notes Córdova of the seasonal cover. “TV Guide is like, everywhere, you know?”

Meanwhile, Clark and Aramayo, whose characters LOTR fans already know from Peter Jackson’s iconic films, discussed how their approaches changed when framing Galadriel and Elrond in the earlier Second Age. “Galadriel’s younger, but she’s not young,” Clark emphasizes. “I was exploring naivety and thinking, ‘Well, an elf can’t really be naive,’ and then it clicked one day while I was reading about the elves in the First and Second Age that naivety I feel for an elf would be arrogance because they have not yet realized the limits of their own understanding.”

See Also 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Team on Building Their Massive Middle-earth 'Another group might have done the Númenor show, or the elven show, but ... it wouldn’t be Middle-earth without all of those ingredients in the soup.'

“I just really dived into the history,” Aramayo adds. “All lines sort of flow into Elrond, and reading all that stuff — the Silmarillion, The Fall of Gondolin, The Children of Húrin, Beren and Lúthien — you know, like they’re his family. And so reading about those stories was really exciting. And imagining this half-elf whose kind of unique in the elven world with a mother and father who saved the world and a brother who created a country… it’s a lot of pressure on his shoulders.”

Check out the full video interview above for more from Clark, Aramayo and Córdova on what’s to come.