Bob Hearts Abishola is coming back for Season 4 on Monday, September 19 on CBS, and TV Insider has the first look at this season’s key art. In the photo, below, Bob (Billy Gardell) and Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) are looking dapper and ever-in-love.

The Season 4 premiere of the comedy, “Touched by a Holy Hand,” will find Abishola and Kemi hatching a plan to keep Ebun and the new pastor’s flirtation from growing. And Bob will be thrown for a loop when Goodwin leaves MaxDot for a better job at Christina’s company.

In addition to Gardell and Olowofoyeku, returning cast includes Christine Ebersole (Dottie), Matt Jones (Douglas), Maribeth Monroe (Christina), Vernee Watson (Gloria), Shola Adewusi (Auntie Olu), Barry Shabaka Henley (Uncle Tunde), Travis Wolfe, Jr. (Dele), Gina Yashere (Kemi), Bayo Akinfemi (Goodwin), and Anthony Okungbowa (Kofo). Guest stars include Saidah Arrika Ekulona (Ebunoluwa), Tony Tambi (Chukwuemeka), Kimberly Scott (Ogechi), Jonathan Adams (Pastor Falade), and Nene Nwoko (Tiwa).

Check out Gardell and Olowofoyeku in the Bob Hearts Abishola Season 4 key art, below.

The premiere’s story is by Yashere, Al Higgins, and Matt Ross, teleplay written by Carla Filisha, Nathan Chetty, and Ibet Inyang Beneche with direction from Beth McCarthy-Miller.

In the Bob Hearts Abishola Season 3 finale, Chukwuemeka’s mother Ogechi discovered the new pastor, Pastor Falade, has his eyes on Abishola’s mother, the married Ebunoluwa. Abishola clocked the vibe between the two, fearing it’s only a matter of time before all of this comes to a head. She and Kemi will spend the Season 4 premiere trying to stop the flirtation in its tracks.

Season 3 also featured a crossover event with The Neighborhood. In the crossover, Cedric the Entertainer and Tichina Arnold appeared as MaxDot customers.

Bob Hearts Abishola, Season 4 Premiere, Monday, September 19, 8:30/7:30c, CBS