Fans of Yellowstone were gifted a surprise tonight during the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. Paramount released the first teaser for Yellowstone Season 5 during the awards broadcast, which took place live from the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Sunday, August 28.

While the teaser is a sparse 16 seconds long, it features Kevin Costner‘s John Dutton delivering a menacing line in his trademark gravelly voice, declaring “we’ll show the world who we are, and what we do.” We also see flashes of each of our favorite, hard-to-love Dutton siblings, including Beth (Kelly Reilly), Jamie (Wes Bentley), and Kayce (Luke Grimes), and of course, Beth’s new husband, the cold-blooded Rip (Cole Hauser).

How will Jamie reconcile with killing his biological father? With Beth holding so much evidence over his head, should we expect him to be in prison — or will she just use it as collateral? Can married life really work for two people like Beth and Rip? Was Kayce’s wolf vision of “the end of us” foreshadowing a break in his relationship with Monica (Kelsey Asbille), or the end of the Dutton clan as we know them?

So many questions remain, and from the looks of this teaser, we will get at least some of the answers during the two-hour premiere in November. The clip itself ends with this equal parts exciting and chilling message: “All will be revealed.” Check out the Yellowstone Season 5 teaser, above.

The series has only grown in popularity over the course of its run, with Season 4 becoming the number one most-watched cable drama. The season broke records with over 14 million tuning in, and the finale itself brought in 10 million viewers. Season 5 is set to continue this trend when it premieres on November 13, 2022.

Ahead of the release date, fans can catch up on the entire series over the Labor Day long-weekend. From Friday, September 2 to Monday, September 5, Paramount Network will air an entire season of Yellowstone each day starting at 11/10c.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect — the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders — an expanding town, a Native American reservation, and vicious business rivalries.

Yellowstone is co-created by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan (Wind River, Hell or High Water, Sicario) and John Linson. Executive producers include John Linson, Art Linson, Sheridan, Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, and Stephen Kay.