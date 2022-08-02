We may still be a few months away from the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere (it airs on November 13, to be exact), but production began in May, and the stars have been sharing photos from the set. The images are more of the gorgeous views in Montana and the cast together again, so unfortunately, they don’t offer any hints about what to expect when the series returns.

Yellowstone left off with Jamie (Wes Bentley) choosing to kill his biological father (Will Patton) after Beth (Kelly Reilly) offered him some options when it was revealed Garrett ordered the hits on the family at the end of Season 3. She then snapped a photo of Jamie disposing of his body for blackmail.

The stars have also shared videos from set. Check them out below then scroll down for more from behind-the-scenes.

