We may still be a few months away from the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere (it airs on November 13, to be exact), but production began in May, and the stars have been sharing photos from the set. The images are more of the gorgeous views in Montana and the cast together again, so unfortunately, they don’t offer any hints about what to expect when the series returns.

Yellowstone left off with Jamie (Wes Bentley) choosing to kill his biological father (Will Patton) after Beth (Kelly Reilly) offered him some options when it was revealed Garrett ordered the hits on the family at the end of Season 3. She then snapped a photo of Jamie disposing of his body for blackmail.

From the aftermath of that shocking death to complicated relationships, life on the Dutton ranch continues to be very interesting.

The stars have also shared videos from set. Check them out below then scroll down for more from behind-the-scenes.

 

Yellowstone, Season 5 Premiere, Sunday, November 13, Paramount Network

“The #BunkhouseBoysare back in action,” Ian Bohen, with Forrie J. Smith, Cole Hauser, and Denim Richards, wrote on May 28.

Finn Little shared this look at the ranch for Season 5 on June 3.

Josh Lucas shared the following Will Rogers quote alongside this photo on June 17: “There are three kinds of men. The one that learns by reading. The few who learn by observation. The rest of them have to pee on the electric fence for themselves.”

“My office @yellowstone S5,” Cole Hauser wrote on June 22.

“Smile. It’s Friday!” Denim Richards shared, alongside Ian Bohen and Jen Landon, on June 24.

“This is JW. You might recognize him from @1883official. Yes he’s 140 years old and looks fantastic for his age. He has an amazing mens hair care routine, available in stores this fall. It’s called Manely,” Ian Bohen wrote on July 13.

“My favorite thing about my job is how we get to live during our downtime,” Jen Landon wrote on July 19.

“Let’s go to work!” Denim Richards wrote alongside a photo of the ranch on July 22.

“I love this horse,” Jen Landon wrote alongside the above photo on July 26.

“‘Let’s go to work.’ Who’s coming to help move these cattle in this heat?” Denim Richards asked on July 27.

“Pushin cows in the Big Hole… just a slice of heaven. @yellowstone YS5 ‘No WiFi out here, but I promise you will find a better connection,'” Cole Hauser wrote alongside the above and a couple other photos of the gorgeous view on July 28.

“You’ll never meet harder workers than the #yellowstoneseason5 crew. They do everything a regular crew does, but they do it in the woods, day and night and with both wild and domestic animals,” Brecken Merrill wrote alongside this photo from set on July 31.

“It is a gift to work doing something I love; and specifically working on this show. It’s a gift to be in and around this nature. It’s a gift to be surrounded by so many talented actors, and such a hard working crew. It is a privilege to be a part of this killer storytelling. This is a gratitude post…please enjoy the view,” Wendy Moniz wrote on August 1 alongside the above photos.

Wendy Moniz shared a photo from set on August 1.

