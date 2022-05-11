‘Yellowstone’: Kelsey Asbille Knows What Kayce Meant By ‘I Saw the End of Us’

Yellowstone Season 4 wasn’t easy for anyone. It started out with the aftermath of the attacks that left three Duttons — John (Kevin Costner), Beth (Kelly Reilly), and Kayce (Luke Grimes) — in life-threatening situations and ended with a murder (Wes Bentley’s Jamie shot his biological father, Will Patton’s Garrett) and puzzling revelation (Kayce’s “I saw the end of us”). Kayce’s wife Monica (Kelsey Asbille) was part of quite a bit of that.

In the premiere, Monica and her son Tate (Brecken Merrill) had to fight for their lives when they were attacked on the ranch, and in the finale, Kayce said that sentence to her. But what exactly did he mean by that? With all four seasons now streaming on Peacock, you can rewatch the drama that is sure to become your next obsession if it isn’t already to your heart’s content. TV Insider caught up with Asbille to look back on what’s happened so far and tease what’s ahead on the Paramount Network drama.

What do you think Kayce meant by “I saw the end of us”?

Kelsey Asbille: I just had to know. Actually, Luke also had to know. So we went straight up to [creator] Taylor [Sheridan] and were like, “You gotta tell us. We just gotta know our future.” So we do have a pretty good idea, which I’m not allowed to say.

How about when you first read the script? What came to mind?

At first, you fear the worst and it just breaks your heart. That’s why I think we really had to know.

Yeah, I was wondering, is this about Kayce and Monica? The Duttons? There are a few possibilities.

Right! Of course.

What do you think Monica thinks he meant?

I think it’s exactly what you’re saying. There’s her own fears: Do you mean the end of us? Or is it a larger picture? But she really lets that moment sit and we’ll definitely address it in the next season.

How’s Monica feeling about everything at the end of the season, considering how it started? They did get away from the ranch, but there’s really no getting away from the family.

[Laughs] I know, right? We tried to move away from the in-laws, but they’ve got a pretty good reach. I think Monica leaves this season, she’s pregnant and it’s such a beautiful time for their family, especially with all the hopes and dreams that come with a new child.

Speaking of that, Monica’s seen what being part of this family has done to Tate. There has to be that fear of will history repeat itself?

Of course. That fear of you’re not safe. It’s not easy being married to a Dutton. You’re not really safe around the ranch. But I think at the same time, they have to keep living their life and especially Monica’s family’s been the most important thing to her, so I think those hopes and dreams come before that fear.

Is Monica still very worried about Tate? He’s had a rough go of it over these last few seasons…

Oh God, he really has. Of course she’s worried about Tate. That’s why this season she really put her foot down and was like, “We have to go. We have to leave.” I think as a mother, you never stop worrying about your children, especially when they’re living in the world of Yellowstone. Tate’s getting older now as well, so I think that’s going to be exciting to see Tate become his own man in this world.

How’s Monica feeling about her and Kayce’s relationship? There is the matter of Avery [Tanaya Beatty]…

I know. In some ways I really appreciated seeing the jealous side of Monica. It really is life or death on the ranch for her and her family, and so I think it almost feels like maybe it’s still a threat but it’s something that’s been grounded in a reality that’s still a bit safer. She was also kind of cheeky about it, which I really liked.

I liked these little moments of normalcy.

Yes, exactly.

Monica did get her family away from the ranch, but is there anything else in her life she’d really like to change at this point?

She’s kind of in between these two worlds, especially raising her son as well in both, so I think for her, it’s also about making sure she’s playing a part in her community and also not giving up her career as well as being a good mother and good wife. That part of it is really relatable, just juggling all of that.

Is there anything you can tease about Monica in Season 5?

She’s going to have a cute baby bump. [Laughs] I think that’s all that I can say. I have started reading the scripts.

Will we see more of the same Monica we did in Season 4? Asserting herself, making sure they got away from the ranch…

Each season is different. You evolve and change over time, so I think Season 5 Monica is going to be a different Monica, for sure.

Are there any characters you’re hoping to see her interact with more?

It was really fun when we had the summer camp in Season 3 and interacting with all the bunkhouse boys and Rip [Cole Hauser]. I think that the scene in the shop [“Enemies By Monday” in Season 2] is probably one of my favorite scenes with Kelly, and also just watching Kelly work is also just very inspiring to me as an actress. We’ve got such a great ensemble, so it’s really fun. You want to get a chance to play with everyone.

That scene in the shop, and also in the bar after — I just really like seeing those two characters together.

Yes, me too. I think they really complement each other. I love that scene in the bar.

With all four seasons now streaming on Peacock, are there any episodes or storylines you recommend people rewatch before Season 5?

I’m like, “just binge all four seasons again.”

I think that’s a great plan.

Right? We’ll go with that.

What moments from Season 4 stand out to you, whether from a filming or character standpoint?

Season 4 stands out definitely off-screen just because we shot it in August of 2020, right at the start of the pandemic, so it was a really special time because I think we were all so happy to be back together under those circumstances, be back at work and with each other, doing something we love. So in some ways, there was a morale of last season that just made it really special.

Where does Monica stand when it comes to Jamie? I mean, Jamie and the family…

[Laughs] It’s true. Those characters never interact, and so it’s always funny because Wes and I always joke, “Maybe Monica and Jamie are just having a secret affair somewhere.” These characters never speak to each other. I’m not really sure. I’d love to see those characters interact. I’d love to see in Taylor’s mind what Monica thinks of Jamie.

Yellowstone, Seasons 1-4, Streaming Now, Peacock; Season 5, TBA, Paramount Network