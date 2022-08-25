MTV VMAs 2022: Eminem & Snoop Dogg Will Perform Together

Eminem and Snoop Dogg are set to transform the MTV Video Music Awards stage for a first-of-its-kind performance of their hit “From the D 2 The LBC,” inspired by the world of the Otherside metaverse.

Airing live from the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Sunday, August 28, the event will see the rap icons come together. Eminem and Snoop Dogg are currently up for the Best Hip Hop VMA at this year’s ceremony for “From The D 2 The LBC.”

The nominated song is the first collaboration between the hip-hop superstars in over 20 years. MTV partnered with Yuga Labs in order to bring this exciting collaboration and performance to life. More than a decade in the making, it’s been 12 years since Eminem performed on the VMA stage and 17 years for Snoop Dogg.

The last time Eminem appeared, he sang “Not Afraid” and “Love the Way You Lie” for the 2010 ceremony. A 60-time nominated artist, Eminem’s VMA history trails just behind Madonna’s 69 nominations. Over the years, he’s won 13 VMAs over the years making him one of the most decorated artists. His most recent release is the greatest hits album, Curtain Call 2.

Meanwhile, the last time fans saw Snoop Dogg perform at the VMAs was in 2005 when he sang alongside Diddy and the late Notorious B.I.G. A 13-time nominee himself, Snoop Dogg has taken home three VMAs over the years including his first year being nominated in 1994 for Best Rap Video which went to “Doggy Dogg World.”

Both Eminem and Snoop Dogg recently appeared together at the 2022 Super Bowl where they performed at the Halftime Show alongside Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, and 50 Cent. Don’t miss what’s sure to be an epic performance when they hit the VMAs stage together.

MTV Video Music Awards 2022, Sunday, August 28, 8/7c, MTV