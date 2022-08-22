Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of August 22-28.

Streaming takes the top two slots on our list this week, with Hulu’s Mike (August 25) dramatizing the wild, tragic, and controversial life and career of one of the most polarizing figures in sports culture, heavyweight champion Mike Tyson (played by Trevante Rhodes). Once again Game of Thrones has us hooked, with the prequel House of the Dragon (which was #1 last week) continuing (August 28 on HBO) following Viserys (Paddy Considine) naming Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) his heir.

Also this week, on August 28, MTV celebrates the best music videos of 2022 and honors artists from pop, rock, and hip-hop with the 2022 Video Music Awards, featuring LL Cool J, Video Vanguard Award recipient Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow as emcees and performers including the Red Hot Chili Peppers. If music isn’t your thing, that same night, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries debuts its first Mahogany film, Unthinkably Good Things, which sees best friends (Karen Pittman, Joyful Drake, Erica Ash) make important decisions about life and love in Tuscany, Italy.

If you miss Ted Lasso, you might want to check out FX’s Welcome to Wrexham (August 24), a docuseries about Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney purchasing a faded soccer team with a 150-plus-year history in the struggling Welsh village. And over on FXX, Archer Season 13 premieres (August 24) with The Agency acquired by Fabian Kingsworth and the spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency).

Also returning to our list from last week is Tales of the Walking Dead (was #21).