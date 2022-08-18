2022 VMAs: LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj & Jack Harlow to Emcee

Hip-hop is taking center stage when it comes to the emcees of the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards: two rap icons and a multi-nominated rap superstar.

MTV has announced that LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow will anchor the award show and introduce its biggest moments when it airs live from the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Sunday, August 28 at 87c. The three “MCs” will announce the star-studded lineup of performers, presenters, and winners, taking a more innovative and unique approach to the traditional “host” gig that’s been seen in previous years. (Previous VMAs hosts have included music superstar Doja Cat in 2021, actress Keke Palmer in 2020, comedic powerhouse Sebastian Maniscalco in 2019, and global artist Katy Perry in 2017.)

LL Cool J is a three-time VMAs nominee and won for Best Rap Video in 1991 for “Mama Said Knock You Out.” He was a recipient of the prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award in 1997. The rapper, songwriter, and actor performed at the show in 1991 and 1996 and last appeared as a presenter in 2000.

Nicki Minaj, this year’s Video Vanguard Award recipient, has been nominated 17 times and won five at the VMAs (her first coming in 2011 for Best Hip Hop Video). She will perform for the first time since 2018.

Jack Harlow is tied for the most nominations this year with seven. He will make his VMAs solo performance debut.

In addition to Minaj and Harlow, Anitta, BLACKPINK, J Balvin, Lizzo, Måneskin, Marshmello x Khalid, and Panic! At The Disco will perform on the iconic MTV stage. Kane Brown will headline the Toyota Stage.

Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X are also up for seven awards. Doja Cat and Harry Styles have each been nominated for six, while Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd were all nominated for five.