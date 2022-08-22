‘House of the Dragon’ Cast in and Out of Character (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Paddy Considine, Rhys Ifans, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Milly Alcock, Emily Carey in House of the Dragon
Ollie Upton / HBO

Thanks to House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones is once again something that everyone’s talking about this summer. And like the previous series, the prequel features an outstanding cast.

From the stars behind the Targaryens (including Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, and Sian Brooke) to the Hightowers (Rhys Ifans, Olivia Cooke, and Emily Carey) to those in their orbits (Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, and Sonoya Mizuno), chances are you recognize at least a few people from the main cast, even if you might not know it at first glance due to the outstanding costumes to put them in character.

'House of the Dragon': Milly Alcock & Emily Carey on the Intense Rhaenyra-Alicent Friendship (VIDEO)See Also

'House of the Dragon': Milly Alcock & Emily Carey on the Intense Rhaenyra-Alicent Friendship (VIDEO)

The two actresses dive into the dynamic between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower in the 'Game of Thrones' prequel.

Scroll down to check out the main cast, both in character and out, for HBO’s newest series.

House of the Dragon, Sundays, 9/8c, HBO

Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen in House of the Dragon
Ollie Upton / HBO

Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen

Paddy Considine
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Paddy Considine

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon
Ollie Upton/HBO

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen

Matt Smith
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Matt Smith

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower in House of the Dragon
Ollie Upton/HBO

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower

Olivia Cooke
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Olivia Cooke

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon
Ollie Upton/HBO

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

Emma D'Arcy
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emma D'Arcy

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon in House of the Dragon
Ollie Upton/HBO

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, “The Sea Snake”

Steve Toussaint
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Steve Toussaint

Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen in House of the Dragon
Ollie Upton/HBO

Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen

Eve Best
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Eve Best

Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole in House of the Dragon
Ollie Upton/HBO

Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole

Fabien Frankel
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Fabien Frankel

Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria in House of the Dragon
Ollie Upton/HBO

Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria

Sonoya Mizuno
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Sonoya Mizuno

Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower in House of the Dragon
Ollie Upton/HBO

Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower

Rhys Ifans
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rhys Ifans

Milly Alcock as Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon
Ollie Upton/HBO

Milly Alcock as Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

Milly Alcock
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Milly Alcock

Sian Brooke as Aemma Targaryen in House of the Dragon
Ollie Upton/HBO

Sian Brooke as Aemma Targaryen

Sian Brooke
Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Sian Brooke

Emily Carey as Young Alicent Hightower in House of the Dragon
Ollie Upton/HBO

Emily Carey as Young Alicent Hightower

Emily Carey
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Emily Carey

House of the Dragon - HBO

House of the Dragon where to stream

House of the Dragon

Emily Carey

Emma D’Arcy

Eve Best

Fabien Frankel

Matt Smith

Milly Alcock

Olivia Cooke

Paddy Considine

Rhys Ifans

Sonoya Mizuno

Steve Toussaint