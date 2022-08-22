‘House of the Dragon’ Cast in and Out of Character (PHOTOS)

Thanks to House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones is once again something that everyone’s talking about this summer. And like the previous series, the prequel features an outstanding cast.

From the stars behind the Targaryens (including Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, and Sian Brooke) to the Hightowers (Rhys Ifans, Olivia Cooke, and Emily Carey) to those in their orbits (Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, and Sonoya Mizuno), chances are you recognize at least a few people from the main cast, even if you might not know it at first glance due to the outstanding costumes to put them in character.

Scroll down to check out the main cast, both in character and out, for HBO’s newest series.

House of the Dragon, Sundays, 9/8c, HBO