[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 2 “Memories Are Made of This.”]



Something tells us the O’Brien family is going to have to have another sit-down similar to what they do for Megan (Barbara Niven) in the second episode of Chesapeake Shores Season 6 soon, but for a much more serious matter.

Last season, Mick (Treat Williams) was involved in a “pretty aggressive” landing (otherwise known as a plane crash) and has been taking painkillers for his broken arm. But it looks like we were right to worry about that because it becomes obvious in “Memories Are Made for This” that he has a problem. He keeps getting names wrong when speaking with Luke (Stephen Huszar) about the bar — and reacts poorly when the other man tries to broach the subject.

Then, when Mick gets the cast off, he asks his doctor about a refill for his prescription. He doesn’t need it anymore, the doc informs him. He can just take ibuprofen since the break has completely healed; after all, he doesn’t want to mess with painkillers, which are only prescribed when necessary. But when Mick goes home, he searches through the medicine cabinets and drawers in his bathroom until he finds a pill and takes it. He washes his face and looks at himself in the mirror before joins the rest of the family downstairs — after making sure his usual “Mick” smile is on his face before walking into the kitchen and showing off his cast-less arm.

“You should be [worried],” executive producer Phoef Sutton told TV Insider. “That’s a real problem in this country and you can get hooked on them before you know it, on painkillers and all that. And for a guy as strong and as independent as Mick, it becomes a serious problem for him to admit that he’s having a problem.”

As for that aforementioned sit-down for Megan, it’s because she doesn’t want to take that awesome job at the Getty. She has her reasons — Connor’s (Andrew Francis) recovering after his heart attack, she and Mick were ready to travel the world together — but the family insists that she follow her heart. The O’Brien team has Connor covered, he promises, and Mick says they can take their trip down the road. She can always quit if it doesn’t work out, they point out. And with that, Megan says she’ll give Los Angeles a try.

Elsewhere in this episode for the O’Briens:

Abby (Meghan Ory) plans her and Evan’s (Robert Buckley) second date, and when he’s not jazzed about her first suggestion (a jazz club), she takes him crabbing. Her dad taught her and her siblings as kids, and it’s one of her favorite childhood memories. Evan loves it, and both call the date “perfect.”

Connor continues to recover following his heart attack, and it depends who you ask if the kale smoothies and fresh Irish sea moss tea from Megan are helping. (Ask her, they’re healthy. Ask him, “tastes like fresh cut grass through a blender” and “you can really taste the iron.”) In between playing games with his nieces, he takes time to quiz Margaret (Mariesa Crouse) for the bar exam. She’s feeling confident after the first day (essays) and ready for the second (multiple choice).

Connor insists Kevin (Brendan Penny) and Sarah (Jessica Sipos) take their Maui trip as planned. They deserve to get away, he points out, and Kevin does think it will be good for them to get away and make some memories following the miscarriage last season.

With David’s (Carlo Marks) wanted by the FBI and a fugitive, his mother (Gillian Barber) and sister (Jordana Largy) come to visit. The press is hounding them, friends are turning on them, and the FBI keeps asking the same questions. But then reporters show up on the lawn, and after calling Connor for advice, Jess (Laci J Mailey) takes charge and tells them to move to the end of the driveway or they’ll be arrested.

Bree (Emilie Ullerup) asks Luke to read her new short story, one of redemption set in a prison. While it’s good, however, he admits that it doesn’t ring true. But after they go through all the inaccuracies and she rewrites, he tells her she really captured it.

Chesapeake Shores, Sundays, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel