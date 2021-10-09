‘Chesapeake Shores’: What Happened to Mick? Plus, Evan Opens Up (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 9 “What a Difference a Day Makes.”]

The O’Briens were left wondering what happened to Mick (Treat Williams) at the end of the last episode, and fortunately, Chesapeake Shores doesn’t take too long to reveal his fate in “What a Difference a Day Makes.”

Mick was having mechanical failure and tried to put his plane down on one of the coastal islands. The coast guard finds him, a little banged up — including a broken arm — and the family brings him home from the hospital. He had to make a “necessary urgent landing,” as he calls it. “You crashed,” Megan (Barbara Niven) corrects him. He admits it was a “pretty aggressive” landing. She is (understandably) upset, especially given his somewhat cavalier attitude about what happened.

Evan (Robert Buckley) stops by to check on Mick, who calls him out on offering his daughter Abby (Meghan Ory) a job without coming to him first since she’s his partner. Evan’s there when Mick gets the call about his plane being salvaged, so he calls Mandrake (Wesley Salter) to give them a ride. It’s when Mick sees just how wrecked the plane is that he realizes how lucky he is to be alive. Evan offers to help buy a new one to replace it, but Mick tells him to let it go.

Evan didn’t realize he was playing the “rich man card,” but as Mandrake points out, there’s a very good reason why this place matters to him (a.k.a. a certain someone). Evan goes to talk to Mick about putting his foot in it and notices he’s in pain. He was also probably scared, he says, and it takes time to get over something like that. You can push it down and pretend it didn’t happen, but that tends to come back at you when you least expect it. Mick can tell he’s talking from experience, and Evan opens up about how he injured his back.

When he was 18, he was in the passenger seat, and he doesn’t know if she’d been drinking or just fell asleep, but they hit the bridge over the parkway. He wasn’t wearing his seatbelt, and the airbags caught him, messing up his back. He pulled her out, but she didn’t make it. Who was the “she”? His mother.

Evan then shows that he learns from his mistakes and asks Mick for his permission to court Abby. She can do whatever she wants, Mick says. Nell (Diane Ladd) says yes.

As for what’s next for Mick, the accident leads him to think about where his and Megan’s renewed relationship is going, and he suggests that they take time to travel around the world together.

Elsewhere for the O’Briens:

Kevin (Brendan Penny) and Sarah (Jessica Sipos) put off telling the family that she’s pregnant due to what happened to Mick. But then the episode ends with her collapsing in her office. Uh-oh!

Nell briefly fills in as Connor’s (Andrew Francis) assistant … and talks people through their problems rather than pass them off to her grandson, who can charge these people for legal advice by the hour. Fortunately, help arrives in the form of the perfect paralegal: Margaret (Raylene Harewood). She quit soon after he did and made a great speech about how she couldn’t work for a firm that treated people like they treated him and wants to help people.

Connor ends up in the hospital after he collapses before court. He tells Bree (Emilie Ullerup) it was just a minor dizzy spell due to lack of sleep and dehydration but confides in Margaret that he “came as close to having a heart attack as you can without actually having one.” She insists he needs to relax and takes him to yoga.

Bree turns to Connor for legal help when Luke’s (Stephen Huszar) parole officer continues to get on his case, this time about being late to meetings and a positive drug test. He’s never taken amphetamines, Luke swears.

David’s (Carlo Marks) dad calls to let him know he might be hearing some things in the days ahead. He’s run into a bit of bad luck with investments, and there might be some unpleasant publicity. “Just don’t believe everything you’re going to hear. David, I love you,” he says. That alerts David to the fact that something’s wrong since he’s never told him that before.

Chesapeake Shores, Sundays, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel