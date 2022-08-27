[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 3 “Night and Day.”]

There’s good and bad news about Mick (Treat Williams) in the latest Chesapeake Shores: He and Megan (Barbara Niven) finally have that talk about their past and present, but he’s still popping pills and lying about it, even though his cast is off and his doctor refused to give him another prescription.

First, Mick and those pills: He takes one at the bar, and again, it’s Luke (Stephen Huszar) who notices. Mick claims it’s just an aspirin for a headache (but no, he doesn’t have another). Then, before he goes into Megan’s house for their dinner and talk, he takes another. With Megan leaving for Los Angeles, how long will it take their children to realize something’s off (and hopefully not attribute it to their parents’ long-distance relationship?)

Speaking of Megan’s job at the Getty, the couple has already planned to fly back and forth to see each other. “Long-distance relationships, they always work,” Mick says at one point, but it’s not until the end of the episode that we believe that theirs might actually make it. They do have the talk they’ve been putting off for 20 years, and drinks are required for it. After their divorce, she played the field and had three meaningful relationships (one, really a fling), she explains, and while Mick might not want to hear it, she wants him to know who she is — all of it.

On the flip side, she needs to know about Martha. Mick met her in Baltimore, when she was working for a contractor, and he was lonely and under a lot of strain, he admits. He wasn’t handling being a single dad too well. He does now, however, understand why Megan had to be on her own then and wishes he’d listened to her more. Still, he doesn’t understand why she didn’t come back after she came through her crisis and for the kids. Yes, he refused to share custody because she wanted to take them to New York. And just as he’s about to walk out, she stops him, with his favorite pie.

See Also Will Jesse Metcalfe Return to 'Chesapeake Shores'? Metcalfe exited the Hallmark drama at the beginning of Season 5.

And it turns out pie solves all problems! No, not really, but in this case, it kept Mick there for the most important revelations of the evening. Mick couldn’t stay with Martha because “she wasn’t you,” he tells Megan. And she couldn’t stay with Carter because “he wasn’t you,” she says. That’s what matters. The next morning, over breakfast, they agree they can make a long-distance relationship work and talking is good (as is kissing).

Elsewhere for the O’Brien romances that one night:

Abby (Meghan Ory) and Evan (Robert Buckley) — whom we first see bantering, per usual — spend all night doing a scavenger hunt he organizes for his company (but it’s not their third date). It’s fun, but more importantly, they open up to one another (albeit, a bit reluctantly on his part). She came close to calling off her wedding. And he tells her about the car accident in which his mother died and is why he doesn’t like driving at night and panics when a tire blows out. He told her “because I want you to know. I want you to know me,” he admits. “I think I like knowing you,” she says, and is it any surprise that the outing ends with their first kiss(es)? Who else loves how happy they are together? (Though Evan’s “I think we kinda did” win even though they didn’t is a bit corny.)

Connor (Andrew Francis) finally has enough of everyone (namely his mother) hovering and plans to sneak out when everyone’s busy and go back to his apartment. Margaret (Mariesa Crouse) hesitates before showing up to be his ride. What follows is more of those two being so great together. She talks about her nerves about the bar exam, since her plan for her life (eventually the U.S. Supreme Court, if he let her finish) depends on it. He wants to help her make it a reality, he says, and they kiss. However, when things start heating up, she stops to checks if he’s been cleared by his doctor. Better to be safe, she decides. “I love you and I don’t want to be the one responsible for killing you,” she explains. “Margaret Keller, I love you, too,” he replies. And so instead, they stay up all night talking and continuing to be so adorable together.

When pipes burst in Luke’s apartment, Bree (Emilie Ullerup) insists he stay on her pull-out couch rather than sleep at the bar or in his struck. (And she gets flustered when she walks in on him shirtless). When she’s woken by him having a nightmare, he’s ready to go to his truck, thinking that being out of prison a year means he should be past them. He has to go easy on himself, she insists and asks if he’s talked to anyone about it. He’s on his own, he says. “Except you’re not,” she corrects him. And when morning comes, he’s sleeping on her lap while she runs her fingers through his hair and reads.

Chesapeake Shores, Sundays, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel