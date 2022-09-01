‘From Scratch’ EP Previews a Moving Tale of Love & Loss in Zoe Saldaña Series

We haven’t cried so hard since the This Is Us finale!

Inspired by Eureka actress Tembi Locke’s bestselling memoir of her multicultural romance with her late husband, Saro, Netflix’s From Scratch packs years of love and struggle, family drama and reconciliation, grief and healing into eight moving episodes.

The limited series, which she executive produces alongside her sister, Attica Locke (Little Fires Everywhere), begins in 2000, when Black Texan Amahle “Amy” Wheeler (Zoe Saldaña) meets Sicilian chef Lino (Eugenio Mastrandrea) while studying art abroad in Florence.

“The first time Lino cooks for Amy, you can’t touch that — that is sacrosanct,” Tembi says of the blissful montage recreating her meal (a taste of everything on Saro’s menu) in the premiere.

Lino, who’s estranged from his disapproving, traditional father and therefore the rest of his family, joins Amy in America, where bonding with her dysfunctional clan proves difficult. Then, Lino is diagnosed with a rare cancer, and both families rally around the couple and each other.

“When this show comes out,” says Attica, “there will be fathers who call their sons, sons who call their fathers, daughters who check in with their moms, sisters who haven’t spoken in a while… That’s my greatest hope.”

From Scratch also stars Keith David, Danielle Deadwyler, Lucia Sardo, Paride Benassai, Roberta Rigano, and Kellita Smith. It’s written and executive produced by Tembi and Attica Locke, and is a production of Cinestar Pictures and Hello Sunshine.

From Scratch, Limited Series Premiere, Friday, October 21, Netflix

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2022 Fall Preview issue. For more first looks at fall’s new shows, pick up the issue, on newsstands now.