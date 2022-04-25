The Roku Channel is expanding its relationship genre catalogue. The streaming service announced its upcoming “Love Story” package on April 25, and it will feature all new reality dating programming — one of them being a collaboration from Reese Witherspoon and Zoe Saldana’s production companies.

Roku’s “Love Story” package will include a first-of-its-kind unscripted feature film To Paris for Love: A Reality ‘Rom Com’ from Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and Saldana’s Cinestar Pictures, plus two new reality dating shows, The Marriage Pact and Match Me in Miami (working titles). All three will debut on the streaming service in 2023.

To Paris for Love is a 90-minute reality film where three single friends will take “the journey of a lifetime in the City of Lights.” The singles will travel to Paris for two weeks in search of true love. Along the way, they’ll experience the hallmarks of any good rom-com, from “meet cutes” at the Luxembourg Gardens to romantic strolls down the Champs-Élysées. And hopefully, by the end, they’ll have found a happily ever after.

To Paris for Love is executive produced by Sara Rae, Sue Kinkead, and Witherspoon for Hello Sunshine and Saldana, Mariel Saldana, and Cisely Saldana for Cinestar Pictures.

The Marriage Pact is a dating experiment similar to Love Is Blind and The Ultimatum. In it, long-time friends will choose to “fulfill or break a promise from the past: a pact to marry if both are still single by a certain age,” according to Roku. “Viewers will follow the participating couples, as their relationships are put to the test, to discover whether they are truly meant to say, ‘I do.'”

The first season will consist of eight, one hour-long episodes. It’s produced by Maven, a Boat Rocker company. Maven president Jessica Sebastian-Dayeh will serve as executive producer, along with Peter Scalettar and Jessica Nahmias.

And finally, Match Me in Miami “spotlights the high-stakes world of matchmaking in the city where the party never ends.” It will follow an “elite, matchmaking agency who challenges themselves to get Miami’s ‘most eligible’ coupled up in just a matter of weeks.”

The series will also clock in at eight, one hour-long episodes and is produced by Lime Pictures, an All3Media company. Ben Crompton and Sarah Tyekiff will serve as executive producers for Lime Pictures.