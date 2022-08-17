14th Dorian TV Awards: ‘Yellowjackets,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ & More Winners

GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics announced the winners of its 14th Dorian TV Awards for both mainstream and LGBTQIA+ programs.

GALECA is comprised of 360 film, TV and pop culture critics and journalists in the U.S., Canada, Australia and U.K. and recognized Yellowjackets, Abbott Elementary, Heartstopper, and more. Plus, the inaugural TV Icon honor (originally named The “You Deserve an Award!” Award) resulted in a tie — Christine Baranski and Cassandra Peterson — while Jerrod Carmichael was named LGBTQIA+ TV Trailblazer “for creating art that inspires empathy, truth and equity.” (Michaela Jaé Rodriguez was last year’s recipient.)

“Rothaniel Jerrod Carmichael, raised in a low-income household in North Carolina, was just 26 when he helped convince NBC to put his own sitcom on the air back in 2015,” said GALECA Executive Director John Griffiths in a statement. “The Carmichael Show proved then he was not only an entertainment wunderkind, but one who mixed his determination with rare heart and purpose, shedding light on hot-button societal issues from racism to police brutality with the sort of frankness fictional TV rarely does.” In coming out in his HBO comedy special Rothaniel this year, Griffiths added, “he did so with the sort of self-effacing wit, vulnerability and observational humor that would make his heroes Richard Pryor and George Carlin proud. Carmichael has no doubt helped a lot of people turn a page.”

Check out the complete list of 14th Dorian TV Award winners below.

Best TV Drama

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Heartstopper (Netflix)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Succession (HBO)

Best TV Comedy

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Other Two (HBO Max)

Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max)

Best LGBTQ TV Show

Hacks (HBO Max)

Heartstopper (Netflix)

The Other Two (HBO Max)

Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Best TV Movie or Miniseries

Dopesick (Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Midnight Mass (Netflix)

Station Eleven (HBO Max)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Best Non-English Language TV Show

Elite (Netflix)

Lupin (Netflix)

My Brilliant Friend (HBO)

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Best Unsung TV Show (to an exceptional program worthy of greater attention)

Better Things (FX)

The Other Two (HBO Max)

Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max)

Russian Doll (Netflix)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

We Are Lady Parts (Peacock)

Best TV Performance

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Kit Connor, Heartstopper (Netflix)

Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)

Lily James, Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll (Netflix)

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout (HBO)

Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO Max)

Zendaya, Euphoria (HBO)

Best Supporting TV Performance

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus (HBO)

Anthony Carrigan, Barry (HBO)

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (HBO)

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO Max)

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession (HBO)

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria (HBO)

Best TV Musical Performance

Beyoncé, “Be Alive,” 94th Academy Awards (ABC)

Kristin Chenoweth and cast, “Tribulation,” Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

Bridget Everett and Jeff Hiller, “Don’t Give Up,” Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

Jean Smart, “You Make Me Feel Like a Natural Woman,” Hacks (HBO Max)

Cecily Strong and cast, “Corn Puddin’,” Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

Hannah Waddingham and cast, “Never Gonna Give You Up,” Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Best TV Documentary or Documentary Series

The Andy Warhol Diaries (Netflix)

The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)

How To with John Wilson (HBO)

Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known (HBO)

We Need to Talk About Cosby (Showtime)

Best Current Affairs Program

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

The Rachel Maddow Show (MSNBC)

ZIWE (Showtime)

Best Animated Show

Arcane (Netflix)

Big Mouth (Netflix)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Q Force (Netflix)

Tuca & Bertie (Adult Swim)

What If … ? (Disney+)

Best Reality Show

Legendary (HBO Max)

The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans (Paramount+)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef: Houston (Bravo)

We’re Here (HBO)

Most Visually Striking TV Show

Euphoria (HBO)

The Gilded Age (HBO)

Loki (Disney+)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Campiest TV Show

Diana: The Musical (Netflix)

Euphoria (HBO)

Girls5Eva (Peacock)

Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu)

Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

Wilde Wit Award (to a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse)

Joel Kim Booster

Quinta Brunson

Jerrod Carmichael

Jennifer Coolidge

Bowen Yang

GALECA TV Icon Award (Tie)

Gillian Anderson

Christine Baranski

Lynda Carter

Kim Cattrall

Cassandra Peterson

GALECA LGBTQIA+ TV Trailblazer (for creating art that inspires empathy, truth and equity)

Jerrod Carmichael

Margaret Cho

Russell T Davies

Kate McKinnon

Bowen Yang