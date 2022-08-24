‘Andor’: Diego Luna Is Using ‘Tons of Confidence’ to Play Cassian in Prequel

Diego Luna returns to the Star Wars universe for the espionage-soaked origin story of his cynical hero, Cassian Andor, set five years before 2016 film Rogue One. In Andor, we learn how the Rebel Alliance captain — who gave his life to retrieve the Death Star plans — joined the resistance.

The actor shares his take on the spy who struck back.

Bet you thought you were done with Cassian, right?

Diego Luna: I was really glad to be invited [back] because I had time to digest it all. With Rogue One, I was thrown into the mix like that!

How do you see him?

He’s a very smart guy, and sometimes I’m sorry for how traumatic his story is. But revolutions wouldn’t start if they weren’t necessary, and Cassian is willing to sacrifice everything.

What does it take to play Cassian 11 years younger for this prequel?

Tons of confidence. [Laughs]

Were you a Star Wars fan before this role?

Yes, man. Like, a huge fan when I was a kid. I reconnected with it when I became a father. It’s really cool to revisit something that mattered to you through the perspective of your kid.

Andor, Series Premiere, Wednesday, September 21, Disney+

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2022 Fall Preview issue. For more first looks at fall’s new shows, pick up the issue, on newsstands Thursday, August 25.