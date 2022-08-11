Well, it won’t be too long before one doctor who left Grey Sloan at the end of Season 18 is back.

James Pickens Jr. (Dr. Richard Webber, who went on sabbatical in the finale) shared a photo from the Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 set of himself in scrubs alongside the new first-year surgical residents (played by Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, Midori Francis, Adelaide Kane, and Harry Shum Jr.). “Let’s give a warm welcome to the new Interns of the Grey’s family, excited for season 19,” he wrote in the caption. Check out his post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Pickens Jr. (@therealjamespickens)

At the end of Season 18, Grey Sloan’s residency program was shut down and the current residents were last seen packing their lockers. “It’s such an iconic program in the show, for it to be shut down, it’s kind of a shocking revelation for everyone and it’s left everybody out on sort of a cliffhanger, not knowing what happens [next],” Jaicy Elliot (Dr. Taryn Helm) told TV Insider. “I think this new season is gonna be very exciting because it’s exploring what can be the future. It’s been a long summer of just waiting to hear what happens next.”

Floyd’s Simone Griffin is described as “a funny, whip smart, high achiever” who has a painful personal history with Grey Sloan. Terho’s Lucas Adams is “determined to prove himself as a surgeon” — he’s not the first in his family — but can’t solely rely on his people skills. Francis’ Mika Yasuda comes from a large family and uses the fact that she’s used to being overlooked and underestimated to her advantage.

Kane’s Jules Millin is used to taking care of herself and her parents and can get in trouble since she isn’t afraid to break rules to save lives. And Shum’s Daniel “Blue” Kwan is competitive and used to winning at everything, but he feels he has a lot to prove after a family crisis stalled his career plans.

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 19 Premiere, Thursday, October 6, 9/8c, ABC