‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19: Niko Terho Cast as Surgical Resident

It’s a The Thing About Harry reunion in Grey’s Anatomy Season 19! We’ll have to wait to see how much of one we see onscreen, however.

Niko Terho has joined the cast of the ABC medical drama as a series regular, according to Deadline. This news comes very soon after it was reported that Alexis Floyd from Inventing Anna will also be a series regular in the new season.

Terho’s Lucas Adams is a first-year surgical resident at the hospital and described as “the charming black sheep of his family. Likable to a fault, he has a great mind, but doesn’t have the grades to match. He’s determined to prove himself as a surgeon, just like many in his family that have come before him, but he will have to stop relying on his people skills and put in the work.”

The actor previously starred in the Freeform movie The Thing About Harry with Jake Borelli, whose Dr. Levi Schmitt was a surgical resident at Grey Sloan before the residency program was shut down, with Jamarah Blake (Dawnn Lewis) from the medical accreditation board telling Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) — who then quit! — that she had to “rebuild” and “recalibrate” it from scratch. Terho and Floyd’s first-year residents seem to be part of that.

But the question does remain: From whom will they be learning? Bailey quit, leaving the keys to her office to Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), who had been planning to move to Minnesota after helping get the program in a state where it wouldn’t be shut down. Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) is on sabbatical. And what does this all mean for the residents who packed up their lockers at the end of Season 18?

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 19 Premiere, Thursday, October 6, 9/8c, ABC