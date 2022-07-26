The futures of so many of the doctors we’ve gotten to know over the years on Grey’s Anatomy may be up in the air — whether they’re fleeing authorities, quit, on sabbatical, or trying to leave for a new job in Minnesota — but between seasons, we’re getting to know some of the new faces joining the series.

Following the casting of Midori Francis (as Mika Yasuda), Alexis Floyd (as Simone Griffin), and Niko Terho (as Lucas Adams) as new first-year surgical students, Adelaide Kane has also joined the cast of the ABC medical drama for its 19th season, according to TVLine.

Kane’s surgical resident is Jules Millin. She “was raised by drug addled artist/hippies and somehow emerged as the only real grown-up in the family,” the character description reveals. “Because she always had to take care of herself and her parents, Jules can be a little bossy — but her heart is always in the right place. She’s not afraid to break the rules to save a life, and sometimes it gets her in trouble.”

These new residents are coming in after the residency program was shut down by the medical accreditation board. Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) — who then quit! — was told that she had to “rebuild” and “recalibrate” it from scratch. She’d left that to Dr. Meredith Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo), along with the keys to her office, as the other doctor was trying to leave Seattle behind for a new job in Minnesota. Meanwhile, Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) went on sabbatical.

It’s unclear what’s to come for Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) and Dr. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver), who were heading somewhere after a man reported what Owen was doing when he refused to help his dying wife end her life. And what about the residents from last season who packed up their lockers at the end of the finale? Whatever comes next, we at least know some of the staff who will be walking the halls of Grey Sloan with the casting of the first year surgical residents.

Kane’s TV credits include SEAL Team, This Is Us, Once Upon a Time, and Reign.

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 19 Premiere, Thursday, October 6, 9/8c, ABC