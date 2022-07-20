‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19 Adds ‘Inventing Anna’ Actress Alexis Floyd

Alexis Floyd, who recently played Neff in the Netflix series Inventing Anna, is joining Shonda Rhimes‘ Grey’s Anatomy as a series regular for the upcoming 19th season.

As reported by Deadline, Floyd will play Simone Griffin in the popular ABC medical drama. Described as a “funny, whip-smart, high achiever with a complicated family dynamic,” Floyd arrives at Grey Sloan as a new first-year surgical resident. She grew up in Seattle and previously didn’t want to work at Grey Sloan due to a painful personal history with the hospital.

“Grey’s Anatomy, like all of Shonda’s canon, is a genre re-defining show that remains masterfully committed to diversity, relevancy and vulnerability,” Floyd said (via Deadline). “Joining the cast in its 19th season is an immeasurable honor, and quite simply, it’s gonna be wicked fun.”

Before landing the role of Neff in the fellow Shondaland drama Inventing Anna, Floyd worked primarily off-Broadway and had a recurring role as Tia Clayton on Freeform’s Bold Type. She comes from a musical family with a background in singing, choreography, and acting; she earned a degree from Carnegie Mellon in musical theater.

Floyd was working as a concierge at a yoga studio in New York City when she sent in an audition tape to play Neff, the character based on Neffatari Davis, a concierge at a boutique hotel who befriended the infamous con-woman Anna Delvey. The rising star received high praise for her performance in the popular Netflix series.

Grey’s Anatomy aired its Season 18 finale on May 26, 2002, which saw the Grey Sloan teaching program shut down, ending the tenure of the hospital’s current surgical residents. Season 19 is set to premiere this fall.

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 19, Thursday, October 6, 9 pm et/pt, ABC