‘The Walking Dead,’ ‘EVIL,’ ‘Resident Alien’ & More Stars Strike a Pose in Our Comic-Con Studio (PHOTOS)

Kelli Boyle
Comments
The casts of Evil, The Walking Dead, and Resident Alien at TV Insider's SDCC portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 has been one doozy of an event. It’s impossible to count the exciting announcements and cast panels from the epic weekend. But luckily, we’ve commemorated the entire affair in photos.

Stars from The Walking Dead, EVIL, Resident Alien, What We Do In the Shadows, For All Mankind, Mayans M.C., and more gathered in the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine studio, sponsored by Hollywood unBranded, to have their portraits taken during SDCC on Saturday, July 23. And this being The Walking Dead‘s final season (Season 11C premieres October 2 on AMC), the cast photo is especially bittersweet.

Scroll through the TV Insider exclusive Comic-Con portraits, below.

Behind the Scenes With the Stars of 'Archer,' AEW, 'Vampire Academy' & More at SDCC 2022See Also

Behind the Scenes With the Stars of 'Archer,' AEW, 'Vampire Academy' & More at SDCC 2022

See how the stars let loose in our studio.

 

Anthony C. Ferrante, David Michael Latt, Richard Grieco, David Rimawi, Sean Young, Casper Van Dien, and Kristanna Loken at TV Insider's SDCC portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

The Asylum 25th Anniversary panelists Anthony C. Ferrante, David Michael Latt, Richard Grieco, David Rimawi, Sean Young, Casper Van Dien, and Kristanna Loken

Richard Grieco at TV Insider's SDCC portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

The Asylum 25th Anniversary’s Richard Grieco

Casper Van Dien at TV Insider's SDCC portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

The Asylum 25th Anniversary’s Casper Van Dien

Kristanna Loken at TV Insider's SDCC portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

The Asylum 25th Anniversary’s Kristanna Loken

Sean Young at TV Insider's SDCC portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

The Asylum 25th Anniversary’s Sean Young

Anthony C. Ferrante at TV Insider's SDCC portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

The Asylum 25th Anniversary’s Anthony C. Ferrante

David Rimawi at TV Insider's SDCC portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

The Asylum 25th Anniversary’s David Rimawi

Aasif Mandvi, Katja Herbers and Christine Lahti at TV Insider's SDCC portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

EVIL‘s Aasif Mandvi, Katja Herbers and Christine Lahti

Katja Herbers at TV Insider's SDCC portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

EVIL‘s Katja Herbers

Christine Lahti at TV Insider's SDCC portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

EVIL‘s Christine Lahti

Aasif Mandvi at TV Insider's SDCC portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

EVIL‘s Aasif Mandvi

Edi Gathegi at TV Insider's SDCC portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

For All Mankind‘s Edi Gathegi

Cynthy Wu at TV Insider's SDCC portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

For All Mankind‘s Cynthy Wu

Coral Peña at TV Insider's SDCC portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

For All Mankind‘s Coral Peña

Danny Pino, Clayton Cardenas, Sarah Bolger and JD Pardo at TV Insider's SDCC portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

Mayans M.C.‘s Danny Pino, Clayton Cardenas, Sarah Bolger, and JD Pardo

Sarah Bolger at TV Insider's SDCC portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

Mayans M.C.‘s Sarah Bolger

JD Pardo at TV Insider's SDCC portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

Mayans M.C.‘s JD Pardo

Danny Pino at TV Insider's SDCC portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

Mayans M.C.‘s Danny Pino

Clayton Cardenas at TV Insider's SDCC portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

Mayans M.C.‘s Clayton Cardenas

Reginald the Vampire's Savannah Basley, Jacob Batalon, Mandela Van Peebles, and Emily Haine at TV Insider's SDCC portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

Reginald the Vampire‘s Savannah Basley, Jacob Batalon, Mandela Van Peebles, and Emily Haine

Reginald the Vampire's Mandela Van Peebles at TV Insider's SDCC portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

Reginald the Vampire‘s Mandela Van Peebles

Reginald the Vampire's Jacob Batalon at TV Insider's SDCC portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

Reginald the Vampire‘s Jacob Batalon

Levi Fiehler, Sara Tomko, Alice Wetterlund, Alan Tudyk, Elizabeth Bowen, and Corey Reynolds at TV Insider's SDCC portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

Resident Alien‘s Levi Fiehler, Sara Tomko, Alice Wetterlund, Alan Tudyk, Elizabeth Bowen, and Corey Reynolds

Sara Tomko at TV Insider's SDCC portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

Resident Alien‘s Sara Tomko

Resident Alien's Alice Wetterlund at TV Insider's SDCC portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

Resident Alien‘s Alice Wetterlund

Elizabeth Bowen at TV Insider's SDCC portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

Resident Alien‘s Elizabeth Bowen

Corey Reynolds at TV Insider's SDCC portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

Resident Alien‘s Corey Reynolds

Resident Alien's Alan Tudyk at TV Insider's SDCC portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

Resident Alien‘s Alan Tudyk

The Orville: New Horizons' J Lee at at TV Insider's SDCC portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

The Orville: New Horizons‘ J Lee

The Orville: New Horizons' Penny Johnson Jerald at TV Insider's SDCC portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

The Orville: New Horizons‘ Penny Johnson Jerald

The Orville: New Horizons' Mark Jackson at TV Insider's SDCC portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

The Orville: New Horizons’ Mark Jackson

The Orville: New Horizons' Anne Winters at TV Insider's SDCC portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

The Orville: New Horizons’ Anne Winters

The Orville: New Horizons' Jessica Szohr at TV Insider's SDCC portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

The Orville: New Horizons’ Jessica Szohr

The Orville: New Horizons' Peter Macon at TV Insider's SDCC portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

The Orville: New Horizons’ Peter Macon

The Orville: New Horizons' Chad L. Coleman at TV Insider's SDCC portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

The Orville: New Horizons’ Chad L. Coleman

The Resort's Cristin Milioti, William Jackson Harper, Garbriela Cartol, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Andy Siara, and Nina Bloomgarden at TV Insider's SDCC portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

The Resort‘s Cristin Milioti, William Jackson Harper, Garbriela Cartol, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Andy Siara, and Nina Bloomgarden

The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus at TV Insider's SDCC portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

The Walking Dead‘s Norman Reedus

The Walking Dead's Michael James Shaw, Josh McDermitt, Cailey Flemming, Seth Gilliam, Lauren Ridloff, and Norman Reedus at TV Insider's SDCC portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

The Walking Dead‘s Michael James Shaw, Josh McDermitt, Cailey Flemming, Seth Gilliam, Lauren Ridloff, and Norman Reedus

What We Do In the Shadows' Matt Berry at TV Insider's SDCC portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

What We Do In the Shadows‘ Matt Berry

What We Do In the Shadows' Harvey Guillen at TV Insider's SDCC portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

What We Do In the Shadows‘ Harvey Guillen

What We Do In the Shadows' Mark Proksch at TV Insider's SDCC portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

What We Do In the Shadows‘ Mark Proksch

What We Do In the Shadows' Kristen Schaal at TV Insider's SDCC portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

What We Do In the Shadows‘ Kristen Schaal

What We Do In the Shadows' Stefani Robinson at TV Insider's SDCC portrait studio
Maarten de Boer

What We Do In the Shadows‘ Stefani Robinson

Evil

For All Mankind

Mayans M.C.

Reginald the Vampire

Resident Alien

The Orville: New Horizons

The Resort

The Walking Dead

What We Do in the Shadows