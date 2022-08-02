‘NFL Icons’ Season 2 Features Tribute to John Madden

Boom! The late, great coach, broadcaster and videogame icon John Madden is among the NFL legends profiled in Season 2 of documentary series NFL Icons.

The NFL Films series returns for an eight-episode season on EPIX beginning Saturday, September 10, at 10/9c, with an hourlong look at Madden, who passed away in December 2021 at age 85.

Narrated by Rich Eisen, the series draws from decades of NFL Films archival interviews, highlights, captured sound and never-before-seen off-the-field moments celebrating the biggest names in the history of professional football.

Other episodes this season are devoted to Pro Football Hall of Famers Walter Payton (September 17), Jimmy Johnson (September 24), Steve Young (October 1), Ray Lewis (October 8), Troy Aikman (October 15), Cris Carter (October 22) and Tony Dungy (October 29).

“We are thrilled to present Season 2 of NFL Icons on EPIX,“ says Michael Wright, president of EPIX. “Our partners at NFL Films are accomplished storytellers, with unprecedented access and insight into their uniquely American subject. The NFL Icons franchise, narrated by the incomparable Rich Eisen, is a celebration of those players and coaches who have helped define what is best about the league. NFL Icons is a great addition to EPIX’s growing list of acclaimed and entertaining docuseries.”

NFL Icons Season 2 premieres Saturday, September 10, 10/9c, EPIX