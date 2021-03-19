Your Guide to the NFL’s New Landmark TV and Streaming Rights Deal

The NFL has scored a monster TV rights deal beginning with the 2023 season.

Amazon, CBS, ESPN/ABC, Fox, and NBC have partnered with the NFL on an 11-year broadcast/streaming agreement collectively worth $110 billion according to The New York Times.

“These new media deals will provide our fans even greater access to the games they love. We’re proud to grow our partnerships with the most innovative media companies in the market,” says NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “These distribution agreements bring an unprecedented era of stability to the League and will permit us to continue to grow and improve our game.”

The deal includes the NFL’s first ever package of digital-exclusive live games with Amazon Prime Video. Here’s a breakdown of each network’s NFL games beginning in 2023:

Amazon Prime Video

In the NFL’s first ever all-digital package, Amazon Prime Video will be the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football. Previously, the NFL and Amazon partnered on a TNF simulcast of a broadcast network’s feed. Under the new deal, TNF won’t be available over traditional broadcast or cable channels. (Games in teams’ home markets will still air on free broadcast TV.) The number of regular-season games included in the TNF package is increasing from 11 to 15, with all games airing on Prime Video as part of a Prime membership.

CBS

CBS retains the rights for the AFC package of Sunday afternoon games, and all games will air on the CBS broadcast network and streamed live on Paramount+. CBS and Paramount+ will also present a full slate of playoff games each season, featuring the AFC Championship Game, one Divisional game, and one Wild Card game. A second Wild Card game will be added to the CBS Sports lineup during the 2024, 2029, and 2033 seasons. CBS airs Super Bowl LVIII in 2024, Super Bowl LXII in 2028 and Super Bowl LXVI in 2032.

ESPN/ABC

Monday Night Football remains on ESPN, and the schedule will be more flexible with the ability for the NFL to swap a more meaningful game into the MNF slot with 12 days’ notice from Week 12 on. ESPN will increase its regular-season schedule from 17 games to 23, which will include three weeks with a separate game on ABC and a Saturday doubleheader the season’s final week. ESPN also airs the NFL Draft and the Pro Bowl. ESPN+ will exclusively stream an International Series game and stream simulcasts of all ESPN/ABC live games. ABC/ESPN will carry Super Bowl LXI in 2027 and Super Bowl LXV in 2031.

Fox

Fox keeps its NFC package of Sunday afternoon games, and will offer NFL programming (but not live games) on streaming service Tubi. Fox continues to be the exclusive home of the NFC Championship Game and airs Super Bowl LIX in 2025, Super Bowl LXIII in 2029 and Super Bowl LXVII in 2033.

NBC

Sunday Night Football remains on NBC, with streaming service Peacock simulcasting all SNF games and providing streaming alternate feeds of select games. Peacock will also serve as the exclusive national home of six NFL regular-season games – one each year from 2023-28. NBC will continue to air the season-kickoff primetime game, the Thanksgiving primetime game, and select Wild Card and Divisional playoff games. NBC airs Super Bowl LX in 2026, Super Bowl LXIV in 2030 and Super Bowl LXVIII in 2034.

NFL Network

NFL Network will continue to televise a select schedule of exclusive NFL games on a yearly basis.