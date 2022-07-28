The games don’t count, the starters hardly play and everyone just wants to get through this without hurting themselves. But it’s NFL football, and we’ll take what we can get.

The preseason starts Thursday, August 4, at the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, where quarterback Trevor Lawrence (pictured above) and the Jacksonville Jaguars face the Las Vegas Raiders in primetime on NBC.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 is enshrined in Canton August 6 on ESPN and NFL Network. Players Tony Boselli, Cliff Branch, LeRoy Butler, Sam Mills, Richard Seymour and Bryant Young, coach Dick Vermeil, and official Art McNally will have bronze busts added to the pantheon of pigskin greats.

HBO’s Hard Knocks documentary series returns August 9, this time following the Detroit Lions’ training camp in Allen Park, Michigan. The Lions went 3-13-1 in head coach Dan Campbell’s first season, but first-round draft picks Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams bring some hope. The Arizona Cardinals are featured in the second edition of Hard Knocks in Season on HBO beginning in November.

This season has big changes to the NFL’s TV landscape, with Thursday Night Football now streaming exclusively on Prime Video. Al Michaels calls the TNF games with analyst Kirk Herbstreit. Mike Tirico replaces Michaels on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. Longtime FOX broadcasters Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are now in ESPN’s Monday Night Football booth. ABC will simulcast six ESPN games and exclusively air a game in Week 2. FOX’s new lead broadcast team has Kevin Burkhardt on play-by-play with former NFL tight end Greg Olsen as analyst.

The NFL also launched the NFL+ subscription streaming service, which offers live preseason games, live local regular-season and postseason games, radio broadcasts, NFL Films content and much more.

Check out the full NFL preseason TV schedule with national and local channels, followed by NFL Network’s live and taped preseason game schedule:

NFL PRESEASON 2022 TV SCHEDULE

All Times Eastern/Central. NFL Network Games Subject to Local Blackout. Local Channels Listed Are the Major Market or Flagship Station. Local Games May Also Air on Other Channels in the Team’s TV Network.

HALL OF FAME GAME

Thursday, August 4

Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh (at Canton, Ohio), 8/7c (NBC)

WEEK 1

Thursday, August 11

New York Giants at New England, 7/6c (National: NFL Network, Local: NE WBZ-TV, NYG NBC4)

Tennessee at Baltimore, 7:30/6:30c (Local: BAL WBAL-TV, TEN WKRN)

Friday, August 12

Atlanta at Detroit, 6/5c (National: NFL Network, Local: DET FOX2, ATL FOX5)

Cleveland at Jacksonville, 7/6c (Local: CLE News 5, JAX WFOX)

Arizona at Cincinnati, 7:30/6:30c (Local: CIN WKRC-TV, ARI KPNX)

New York Jets at Philadelphia, 7:30/6:30c (Local: NYJ WCBS, PHI NBC10)

Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:30/7:30c (National: NFL Network, Local: GB WGBA-TV/WTMJ-TV, SF KPIX5)

Saturday, August 13

Kansas City at Chicago, 1/noon c (National: NFL Network, Local: CHI FOX32, KC KSHB)

Carolina at Washington, 1/noon c (Local: WAS NBC4/NBCS-W, CAR WJZY)

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 4/3c (National: NFL Network, Local: BUF WIVB/WROC)

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7/6c (National: NFL Network, Local: PIT KDKA, SEA KING5)

Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:30/6:30c (Local: MIA CBS4, TB WFLA)

New Orleans at Houston, 8/7c (Local: HOU ABC13, NO FOX8/GRAY TV)

Dallas at Denver, 9/8c (National: NFL Network, Local: DEN KTVD, DAL CBS11)

Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers, 10/9c (Local: LAR ABC7, LAC CBS2)

Sunday, August 14

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 4:25/3:25c (National: NFL Network, Local: LV FOX5, MIN FOX9)

WEEK 2

Thursday, August 18

Chicago at Seattle, 8/7c (ESPN)

Friday, August 19

Carolina at New England, 7/6c (National: NFL Network, Local: NE WBZ-TV, CAR WJZY)

New Orleans at Green Bay, 8/7c (Local: GB WGBA-TV/WTMJ-TV, NO FOX8/GRAY TV)

Houston at Los Angeles Rams, 10/9c (National: NFL Network, Local: HOU ABC13, LAR ABC7)

Saturday, August 20

Denver at Buffalo, 1/noon c (National: NFL Network, Local: BUF WIVB/WROC, DEN KTVD)

Detroit at Indianapolis, 1/noon c (Local: DET FOX2)

Washington at Kansas City, 4/3c (National: NFL Network, Local: KC KSHB, WAS NBC4/NBCS-W)

Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 7/6c (Local: PIT KDKA, JAX WFOX)

Las Vegas at Miami, 7/6c (Local: MIA CBS4, LV FOX5)

San Francisco at Minnesota, 7/6c (Local: MIN FOX9, SF KPIX5)

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 7/6c (National: NFL Network, Local: TEN WKRN, TB WFLA)

Dallas at Los Angeles Chargers, 10/9c (National: NFL Network, Local: LAC CBS2, DAL CBS11)

Sunday, August 21

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1/noon c (National: NFL Network, Local: CLE News 5, PHI NBC10)

Cincinnati at New York Giants, 7/6c (National: NFL Network, Local: CIN WKRC-TV, NYG NBC4)

Baltimore at Arizona, 8/7c (Fox)

Monday, August 22

Atlanta at New York Jets, 8/7c (ESPN)

WEEK 3

Thursday, August 25

Green Bay at Kansas City, 8/7c (National: NFL Network, Local: KC KSHB, GB WGBA-TV/WTMJ-TV)

San Francisco at Houston, 8:15/7:15c (Prime Video)

Friday, August 26

Buffalo at Carolina, 7/6c (Local: BUF WIVB/WROC, CAR WJZY)

Seattle at Dallas, 8/7c (National: NFL Network, Local: SEA KING5, DAL CBS11)

Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans, 8/7c (Local: LAC CBS2, NO FOX8/GRAY TV)

New England at Las Vegas, 8:15/7:15c (Local: NE WBZ-TV, LV FOX5)

Saturday, August 27

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3/2c (National: NFL Network, Local: JAX WJAX, ATL FOX5)

Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati, 6/5c (National: NFL Network, Local: CIN WKRC-TV, LAR ABC7)

Washington at Baltimore, 7/6c (Local: BAL WBAL-TV, WAS NBC4/NBCS-W)

Chicago at Cleveland, 7/6c (Local: CHI FOX32, CLE News 5)

Philadelphia at Miami, 7/6c (Local: MIA CBS4, PHI NBC10)

Arizona at Tennessee, 7/6c (Local: TEN WKRN, ARI KPNX)

Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 7:30/6:30c (Local: TB WFLA)

Minnesota at Denver, 9/8c (National: NFL Network, Local: DEN KTVD, MIN FOX9)

Sunday, August 28

New York Giants at New York Jets, 1/noon c (National: NFL Network, Local: NYJ WCBS, NYG NBC4)

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4/3c (CBS)

NFL Network 2022 Live and Taped Preseason Game Schedule

All Times Eastern/Central. Live NFL Network Games Subject to Local Blackout.

Thursday, August 4

Midnight/11c: 2022 Hall of Fame Game: Jacksonville vs. Las Vegas (Replay)

4a/3a c: 2022 Hall of Fame Game: Jacksonville vs. Las Vegas (Replay)

Saturday, August 6

8a/7a c: 2022 Hall of Fame Game: Jacksonville vs. Las Vegas (Replay)

8/7c: 2022 Hall of Fame Game: Jacksonville vs. Las Vegas (Replay)

Sunday, August 7

8/7c: 2022 Hall of Fame Game: Jacksonville vs. Las Vegas (Replay)

Thursday, August 11

7/6c: Week 1: New York Giants at New England (Live)

11/10c: Week 1: Tennessee at Baltimore (Replay)

2a/1a c: Week 1: New York Giants at New England (Replay)

4:30a/3:30a c: Week 1: Tennessee at Baltimore (Replay)

Friday, August 12

6/5c: Week 1: Atlanta at Detroit (Live)

9/8c: Week 1: Green Bay at San Francisco (Live)

Midnight/11c: Week 1: Arizona at Cincinnati (Replay)

3a/2a c: Week 1: Cleveland at Jacksonville (Replay)

Saturday, August 13

6a/5a c: Week 1: New York Jets at Philadelphia (Replay)

9a/8a c: Week 1: Green Bay at San Francisco (Replay)

1/noon c: Week 1: Kansas City at Chicago (Live)

4/3c: Week 1: Indianapolis at Buffalo (Live)

7/6c: Week 1: Seattle at Pittsburgh (Live)

9/8c: Week 1: Dallas at Denver (Live)

1a/midnight c: Week 1: Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers (Replay)

4a/3a c: Week 1: Carolina at Washington (Replay)

Sunday, August 14

7a/6a c: Week 1: Miami at Tampa Bay (Replay)

10a/9a c: Week 1: Indianapolis at Buffalo (Replay)

1/noon c: Week 1: Dallas at Denver (Replay)

4:25/3:25c: Week 1: Minnesota at Las Vegas (Live)

1a/midnight c: Week 1: Minnesota at Las Vegas (Replay)

4a/3a c: Week 1: New Orleans at Houston (Replay)

Monday, August 15

1/noon c: Week 1: Tennessee at Baltimore (Replay)

4/3c: Week 1: New York Giants at New England (Replay)

8/7c: Week 1: Kansas City at Chicago (Replay)

Midnight/11c: Week 1: Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers (Replay)

3a/2a c: Week 1: Atlanta at Detroit (Replay)

Tuesday, August 16

1/noon c: Week 1: Arizona at Cincinnati (Replay)

4/3c: Week 1: New York Jets at Philadelphia (Replay)

8/7c: Week 1: Green Bay at San Francisco (Replay)

Midnight/11c: Week 1: Seattle at Pittsburgh (Replay)

3a/2a c: Week 1: Miami at Tampa Bay (Replay)

Thursday, August 18

1/noon c: Week 1: Carolina at Washington (Replay)

4/3c: Week 1: Indianapolis at Buffalo (Replay)

8/7c: Week 1: Minnesota at Las Vegas (Replay)

Midnight/11c: Week 2: Chicago at Seattle (Replay)

3a/2a c: Week 1: Green Bay at San Francisco (Replay)

Friday, August 19

1/noon c: Week 1: Dallas at Denver (Replay)

4/3c: Week 1: Indianapolis at Buffalo (Replay)

7/6c: Week 2: Carolina at New England (Live)

10/9c: Week 2: Houston at Los Angeles Rams (Live)

1/midnight c: Week 2: New Orleans at Green Bay (Replay)

4a/3a c: Week 2: Carolina at New England (Replay)

Saturday, August 20

7a/6a c: Week 2: Houston at Los Angeles Rams (Replay)

10a/9a c: Week 2: New Orleans at Green Bay (Replay)

1/noon c: Week 2: Denver at Buffalo (Live)

4/3c: Week 2: Washington at Cincinnati (Live)

7/6c: Week 2: Tampa Bay at Tennessee (Live)

10/9c: Week 2: Dallas at Los Angeles Chargers (Live)

1/midnight c: Week 2: San Francisco at Minnesota (Replay)

4a/3a c: Week 2: Detroit at Indianapolis (Replay)

Sunday, August 21

7a/6a c: Week 2: Pittsburgh at Jacksonville (Replay)

10a/9a c: Week 2: Dallas at Los Angeles Chargers (Replay)

1/noon c: Week 2: Philadelphia at Cleveland (Live)

7/6c: Week 2: Cincinnati at New York Giants (Live)

Midnight/11c: Week 2: Baltimore at Arizona (Replay)

3a/2a c: Week 2: Philadelphia at Cleveland (Replay)

Monday, August 22

1/noon c: Week 2: Las Vegas at Miami (Replay)

4/3c: Week 2: Carolina at New England (Replay)

8/7c: Week 2: Denver at Buffalo (Replay)

Midnight/11c: Week 2: San Francisco at Minnesota (Replay)

3a/2a c: Week 2: Atlanta at New York Jets (Replay)

Tuesday, August 23

2/1c: Week 2: Philadelphia at Cleveland (Replay)

5/4c: Week 2: Cincinnati at New York Giants (Replay)

9/8c: Week 2: Dallas at Los Angeles Chargers (Replay)

1/midnight c: Week 2: Las Vegas at Miami (Replay)

4a/3a c: Week 2: Pittsburgh at Jacksonville (Replay)

Wednesday, August 24

1/noon c: Week 2: Detroit at Indianapolis (Replay)

4/3c: Week 2: Pittsburgh at Jacksonville (Replay)

8/7c: Week 2: New Orleans at Green Bay (Replay)

Midnight/11c: Week 2: Baltimore at Arizona (Replay)

3a/2a c: Week 2: Houston at Los Angeles Rams (Replay)

Thursday, August 25

1/noon c: Week 2: Washington at Kansas City (Replay)

4/3c: Week 2: Tampa Bay at Tennessee (Replay)

8/7c: Week 3: Green Bay at Kansas City (Live)

Midnight/11c: Week 3: San Francisco at Houston (Replay)

3a/2a c: Week 3: Green Bay at Kansas City (Replay)

Friday, August 26

1/noon c: Week 3: San Francisco at Houston (Replay)

4/3c: Week 3: Green Bay at Kansas City (Replay)

8/7c: Week 3: Seattle at Dallas (Live)

Midnight/11c: Week 3: New England at Las Vegas (Replay)

3a/2a c: Week 3: Buffalo at Carolina (Replay)

Saturday, August 27

6a/5a c: Week 3: Green Bay at Kansas City (Replay)

9a/8a c: Week 3: New England at Las Vegas (Replay)

Noon/11a c: Week 3: Seattle at Dallas (Replay)

3/2c: Week 3: Jacksonville at Atlanta (Live)

6/5c: Week 3: Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati (Live)

9/8c: Week 3: Minnesota at Denver (Live)

1a/midnight c: Week 3: Arizona at Tennessee (Replay)

4a/3a c: Week 3: Washington at Baltimore (Replay)

Sunday, August 28

7a/6a c: Week 3: Philadelphia at Miami (Replay)

10a/9a c: Week 3: Tampa Bay at Indianapolis (Replay)

1/noon c: Week 3: New York Giants at New York Jets (Live)

5/4c: Week 3: New England at Las Vegas (Replay)

11/10c: Week 3: Detroit at Pittsburgh (Replay)

2a/1a c: Week 3: Minnesota at Denver (Replay)

Monday, August 29

3/2c: Week 3: Chicago at Cleveland (Replay)

8/7c: Week 3: Seattle at Dallas (Replay)

1a/midnight c: Week 3: Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans (Replay)

3:30a/2:30a c: Week 3: Jacksonville at Atlanta (Replay)

Tuesday, August 30

3/2c: Week 3: Philadelphia at Miami (Replay)

8/7c: Week 3: Tampa Bay at Indianapolis (Replay)

1a/midnight c: Week 3: New England at Las Vegas (Replay)

3:30a/2:30a c: Week 3: Washington at Baltimore (Replay)

Wednesday, August 31

3/2c: Week 3: Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans (Replay)

8/7c: Week 3: Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati (Replay)

1a/midnight c: Week 3: Buffalo at Carolina (Replay)

3:30a/2:30a c: Week 3: Detroit at Pittsburgh (Replay)

Thursday, September 1

3/2c: Week 3: Arizona at Tennessee (Replay)

8/7c: Week 3: New York Giants at New York Jets (Replay)

1a/midnight c: Week 3: Tampa Bay at Indianapolis (Replay)

3:30a/2:30a c: Week 3: Chicago at Cleveland (Replay)

Friday, September 2

3/2c: Week 3: Jacksonville at Atlanta (Replay)

8/7c: Week 3: Minnesota at Denver (Replay)

1a/midnight c: San Francisco at Houston (Replay)

3:30a/2:30a c: New York Giants at New York Jets (Replay)

Saturday, September 3

7a/6c: Week 3: Buffalo at Carolina (Replay)

10a/9a c: Week 3: Arizona at Tennessee (Replay)

1/noon c: Week 3: Philadelphia at Miami (Replay)

4/3c: Week 3: Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans (Replay)

7/6c: Week 3: Green Bay at Kansas City (Replay)

10/9c: Week 3: Seattle at Dallas (Replay)

1a/midnight c: Week 3: New England at Las Vegas (Replay)

4a/3a c: Week 3: Jacksonville at Atlanta (Replay)

Sunday, September 4

7a/6c: Week 3: Detroit at Pittsburgh (Replay)

10a/9a c: Week 3: New York Giants at New York Jets (Replay)

1/noon c: Week 3: Tampa Bay at Indianapolis (Replay)

8/7c: Week 3: Minnesota at Denver (Replay)

11/10c: Week 3: Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati (Replay)

2a/1a c: Week 3: Chicago at Cleveland (Replay)