Romance is in the air in the upcoming finale of The Orville‘s third season, including a rekindling for the space vessel’s lead commanders.

In the new teaser video (watch below), which was shared by the show’s creator and star Seth MacFarlane on Sunday, July 31, we see characters begin to grow closer. This includes a significant moment at the end of the clip where Captain Ed Mercer (MacFarlane) and his ex-wife, Captain Kelly Grayson (Adrianne Palicki), are seen holding hands while attending some sort of special event.

It certainly seems like Ed is having better luck in the romance department than Isaac (Mark Jackson), the AI robot, who is knocked back after an awkward proposition. “I wish to become intimate with you,” he tells Commander Grayson. “If you are unoccupied, perhaps go on a date, followed by sexual conjugation.”

This Thursday… the season’s epic journey concludes with the season finale of The Orville: New Horizons. Come celebrate with us on @hulu! #TheOrville #TheOrvilleNewHorizons pic.twitter.com/lPbH5nTT29 — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) July 31, 2022

The third season is set to bow out on Thursday, August 4, and it is not yet known if the show will return for Season 4. Fans were hoping for renewal news at the recent San Diego Comic-Con event; however, the only announcement regarding the series was that it would now be streamable on Disney+.

Earlier this year, Orville star Scott Grimes, who plays Helmsman Gordon Malloy, landed a role in Peacock’s upcoming Ted prequel series, opposite series creator and Orville co-star MacFarlane. This threw into doubt the chances of a fourth season of The Orville. However, MacFarlane had previously said he is open to future seasons if there is an appetite for it.

“[That] pretty much summed it up — we don’t know,” MacFarlane told TVLine in May. “If there’s an appetite for it… if there’s an audience response, and if this is the season where the show really ‘pops,’ then I think we’re all open to doing more. But it’s really a question of, ‘Is there an audience?’ and that remains to be seen.”

