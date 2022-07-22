Here’s something for the whole family: Rugrats has not only returned, now on Paramount+ with an updated look, but when the cast and executive producer spoke with TV Insider, we were treated to a very familiar voice saying a very familiar line.

Voice cast members EG Daily (Tommy Pickles), Cheryl Chase (Angelica Pickles), and Charlet Chung (Kimi Watanabe-Finster) and executive producer Eryk Casemiro sat down with Emily Aslanian in the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine video suite, sponsored by Hollywood unBranded, at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 to discuss bringing the show back and how the fans have received it.

For Daily, what fans most want to know when they approach her is, “if ‘a baby’s gotta do what a baby’s gotta do,'” she said — in Tommy’s voice! You don’t want to miss it.

Rugrats originally aired nine seasons from 1991 to 2004 on Nickelodeon. Paramount+ then brought back the babies and their wild adventures in 2021, and a second season is on its way. (They’re working on it now, and are 13 episodes in, Casemiro shared.) And so it’s understandable that the nostalgia factor is very real, but that’s also what makes it so “meaningful.” According to Casemiro, he hears that the show “was my childhood, it’s the first theme song I learned on piano.”

Looking ahead to Season 2, Daily promised that the show is taking everything to a new level. Plus, expect to see “the babies cross the frozen tundra,” “discover treasures,” and “fly to the moon,” according to Chase, promising, “We’re having a party at Rugrats!”

Watch the video above for more from the stars and executive producer about what the new Rugrats means to OG fans (especially ones with kids), the response to the CG, and what else to expect in Season 2. Plus, what brands would the babies most be into? Are they Pampers babies?

