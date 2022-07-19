Critics Choice Awards Sets 2023 Air Date

The 28th Critics Choice Awards are set for January 15, 2023.

The Critics Choice Association has announced the dates for upcoming awards shows and celebrations, including the Critics Choice Awards, the 7th annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards, and the three Critics Choice Association’s Celebrations.

The 28th annual Critics Choice Awards will take place at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 15, 2023. The three-hour show will air live on The CW at 7/6c (delayed PT, check local listings). It is once again a combined film and television awards format honoring the best in cinematic, televised, and streaming achievement. Historically, the Critics Choice Awards have been the most accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations. Bob Bain will serve as the executive producer. Last year’s winners in TV include Ted Lasso and Succession.

The 7th annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards are set for November 13, 2022 at a new, larger venue, the Edison Ballroom in Manhattan. The deadline for submissions is September 16, 2022, and nominations will be announced on October 17, 2022. Last year’s winners included Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), The Rescue, and Val. Bain will serve as the executive producer.

The upcoming celebrations include the 5th annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, the 2nd annual Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television, and the inaugural Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema & Television, all at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel. Madelyn Hammond and Javier Infante of Madelyn Hammond & Associates serve as producers of the Celebrations.

The 5th annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television will be held on December 5, 2022. Last year’s honorees included Halle Berry, Anthony Anderson, Jennifer Hudson, Barry Jenkins, Ava DuVernay, Idris Elba, Regina King, Jonathan Majors, Danielle Brooks, Robin Thede, and Kenan Thompson. Critics Choice Association Board Member Shawn Edwards serves as the executive producer/co-writer.

The 2nd annual Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television will feature its first in-person ceremony, on October 7, 2022. Last year, the event was virtual and honored Rita Moreno, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Demián Bichir, Gloria Estefan, Reinaldo Marcus Green, Clifton Collins Jr., Eugenio Derbez and Olga Merediz. This year’s event has expanded to include television honorees, in addition to film awardees. Critics Choice Association Board Member Clayton Davis will serve as the co-programmer/co-writer.

The inaugural Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema & Television will be held on November 4, 2022. Recent noteworthy performances have come in projects such as Everything Everywhere All at Once, Turning Red, Squid Game, Pachinko, Never Have I Ever, and Station Eleven. Critics Choice Association member Kylie Mar will serve as the co-programmer/co-writer.

“It truly is an embarrassment of riches,” CCA CEO Joey Berlin said in a statement. “We’re thrilled the Critics Choice Awards is returning to its original January date on The CW and has become more popular than ever before. Our Documentary Awards receives more and more submissions every year. And as the CCA membership has grown over the last year and become even more diverse, it gives us great pleasure to respond accordingly with the expansion of our portfolio of events. The addition of our inaugural Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema & Television along with the success of last year’s first Celebration of Latino Cinema and the 5th year milestone of our Celebration of Black Cinema & Television allows us to continue honoring the finest achievements in front of and behind the camera, and shine a light on underrepresented and underappreciated storytellers.”