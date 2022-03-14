Critics Choice Awards 2022: After-Parties & Backstage Highlights (PHOTOS)

Kelli Boyle
Randy Shropshire/Kate Green/Getty Images for for Critics Choice Association

The 2022 Critics Choice Awards honored the best of film and television on Sunday, March 13. Hosted by Nicole Byer and Taye Diggs, the big TV winners of the night were Ted Lasso, Squid Game, Succession, Mare of Easttown, Yellowjackets, Hacks, and The White Lotus. On the film side, Will Smith, Jane Campion, Belfast, and West Side Story took home top honors.

But the best part of the night? The after-parties! Here, take a look at all of the behind-the-scenes fun from the Critics Choice Awards press rooms and after parties, which look place in Los Angeles and London.

Will Smith
Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Will Smith

Smith was all smiles after his Best Actor win for King Richard.

Brett Goldstein Hannah Waddingham
Kate Green/Getty Images

Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham

Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham won Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress for Ted Lasso.

Halle Berry
Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Halle Berry

Berry was honored with the SeeHer award at the ceremony. Her moving speech about female empowerment brought Lady Gaga to tears.

Ariana DeBose
Kate Green/Getty Images

Ariana DeBose

DeBose added yet another win to her long string of successes this awards season for playing Anita in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.

Melanie Lynskey
Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Melanie Lynskey

Yellowjackets hive, rejoice! Lynskey took home the award for Best Actress in a Drama Series.

 

Troy Kotsur
Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Troy Kotsur

Kotsur was feeling the love after winning Best Supporting Actor for the film Coda.

Murray Bartlett
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for for Critics Choice Association

Murray Bartlett

The White Lotus star was much happier accepting his award than his character, Armand, was in the hit HBO limited series. (We’ll never forget you, Armond.)

Juno Temple
Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Juno Temple

Temple accepted the award for Best Comedy Series for Ted Lasso.

Jane Campion
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Jane Campion

Campion poses with her Best Director award for The Power of the Dog.

Billy Crystal
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Champagne Collet & OBC Wines

Billy Crystal

Crystal was this year’s recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Jean Smart
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Jean Smart

Smart cheers in the press room after winning Best Actress in a Comedy Series for Hacks.

Succession Cast
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

'Succession' Cast

Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Jeremy Strong, Scott Ferguson, Brian Cox, and Kieran Culkin pose answer questions in the press room after winning Best Drama Series. Culkin and Sarah Snook won Best Supporting Actor and Actress.

'Mare of Easttown' cast
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

'Mare of Easttown' Cast

Evan Peters, Julianne Nicholson, Brad Ingelsby, Jean Smart, and Craig Zobel celebrate the Best Limited Series win for Mare of Easttown.

Ciaran Hinds Caitríona Balfe
Kate Green/Getty Images

Ciaran Hinds and Caitríona Balfe

Hinds and Balfe playfully fight to hold the trophy forBest Acting Ensemble for Belfast from the ceremony in London.

Susan Kelechi Watson Sandra Oh
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for for Critics Choice Association

Susan Kelechi Watson and Sandra Oh

Oh and Watson gush over each other at the Critics Choice Awards reception in Los Angeles.

D'Arcy Carden Melissa McCarthy
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for for Critics Choice Association

D'Arcy Carden and Melissa McCarthy

Carden and McCarthy shared a laugh at the reception.

Kristen Wiig Kieran Culkin
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for for Critics Choice Association

Kristen Wiig and Kieran Culkin

We’d really like to know what Wiig and Culkin were talking about here.

Chrissy Metz Chris Sullivan
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for for Critics Choice Association

Chrissy Metz and Chris Sullivan

Metz and Sullivan have a playful moment showing off their looks.

Paulina Alexis D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai Lane Factor
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for for Critics Choice Association

Paulina Alexis, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, and Lane Factor

The Reservation Dogs stars add some attitude to their poses.

Angelica Ross, Dominique Jackson, and Hailie Sahar
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Champagne Collet & OBC Wines

Angelica Ross, Dominique Jackson, and Hailie Sahar

The Pose stars strike a pose for the cameras during the ceremony.

'Squid Game' Cast, Venus Williams, Taika Waititi, and Rita Ora
Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix

'Squid Game' Cast, Venus Williams, Taika Waititi, and Rita Ora

(L-R) Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Hwang Dong-hyuk, Williams, HoYeon Jung, Waititi, and Ora hung out at Netflix’s Critics Choice Awards after party at the Lumiere Brasserie Restaurant.

Venus Williams, Jane Campion, Scott Stuber, and Serena Williams
Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix

Venus Williams, Jane Campion, Scott Stuber, and Serena Williams

The tennis icons, director, and Netflix Head of Global Film get together for a group photo.

Lin-Manuel Miranda
Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix

Lin-Manuel Miranda

The Tick, Tick…BOOM! director cuts a rug on the dance floor at Netflix’s after party.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix

Andrew Garfield and Nat Wolff

The actors pose for a photo while hanging at the Netflix after party.

Issa Rae
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for for Critics Choice Association

Issa Rae

The Insecure star attended the ceremony and reception in a stunning red gown.

Elle Fanning
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for for Critics Choice Association

Elle Fanning

The Great star glimmers in gold at the Los Angeles reception

Joshua Jackson Jodie Turner-Smith
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for for Critics Choice Association

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith

A Jackson and Turner-Smith smooch! You love to see it.

Sterling K. Brown Susan Kelechi Watson
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for for Critics Choice Association

Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson

The This Is Us stars reunited at the reception,looking like they coordinated their sleek ensembles.

Amber Ruffin
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for for Critics Choice Association

Amber Ruffin

Ruffin’s feathered gown is one of the night’s memorable looks.

Ncuti Gatwa
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for for Critics Choice Association

Ncuti Gatwa

The Sex Education star slayed in a belted suit at the reception in Los Angeles.