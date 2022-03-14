The 2022 Critics Choice Awards honored the best of film and television on Sunday, March 13. Hosted by Nicole Byer and Taye Diggs, the big TV winners of the night were Ted Lasso, Squid Game, Succession, Mare of Easttown, Yellowjackets, Hacks, and The White Lotus. On the film side, Will Smith, Jane Campion, Belfast, and West Side Story took home top honors.

But the best part of the night? The after-parties! Here, take a look at all of the behind-the-scenes fun from the Critics Choice Awards press rooms and after parties, which look place in Los Angeles and London.