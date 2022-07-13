‘Uncoupled’: Neil Patrick Harris Navigates the Dating Scene in First Look (VIDEO)

Neil Patrick Harris is hitting the dating pool in a new trailer for his upcoming Netflix series Uncoupled which arrives Friday, July 29 on the platform.

From co-creators Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman, Harris plays Michael Lawson, a man who thought he had it all figured out. As a real estate agent in New York City, he’s got a great career, supportive family, close friends, and what he believes is a loving 17-year relationship.

His romance with Colin (Tuc Watkins) comes crashing down though when he unexpectedly moves out on the eve of his 50th birthday, leaving Michael completely blindsided. Overnight, Michael has to confront two nightmares, one is losing the man he thought was his soulmate and the other is suddenly finding himself as a single gay man in his mid-forties in New York City.

Helping keep him tethered to the ground is his friend and colleague Suzanne (Tisha Campbell) who supports him through work opportunities and is a shoulder to cry on. And as Michael gets his footing after his world was toppled upside down, he’ll approach the dating sphere with new eyes.

Along with Harris, Watkins, and Campbell, the series stars Brooks Ashmanskas, Emerson Brooks, and Marcia Gay Harden. As Netflix unveils the new trailer, below, the streamer is also sharing that André De Shields, Colin Hanlon, Dan Amboyer, Gilles Marini, Jai Rodriguez, Nic Rouleau, and Peter Porte will join the cast as guest stars.

Catch a first look at the cast in action in the trailer, below, and don’t miss Uncoupled when it debuts on Netflix later this month.

Uncoupled, Series Premiere, Friday, July 29, Netflix