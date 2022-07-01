‘Uncoupled’ First Look: Neil Patrick Harris Explores Late-Life Dating (PHOTO)

No one chronicles the highs and lows of sex and the city like Darren Star, as his latest cocreation, Uncoupled (premieres Friday, July 29, on Netflix), works to get the smile back on the face of How I Met Your Mother’s Neil Patrick Harris (above), playing a real estate agent whose boyfriend of 17 years leaves him single and in his 40s.

“I’m a dinosaur,” he woefully declares to the near-divorcée (a great Marcia Gay Harden) whose apartment he’s up for selling.

There are plenty of jokes about late-life dating, but the ever-appealing Harris makes this worth the view.

Uncoupled, Series Premiere, Friday, July 29, Netflix